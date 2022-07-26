Simple Tips To Get Rid Of Dull Skin During Monsoon

Skin allergies and infections are common during monsoons. Humidity can take away the glow on your skin. Help is here.

Monsoon is an exciting season that brings us lots of joy, craving hot food, drinking tea while sitting on our balcony, and enjoying the cool breeze. Monsoon is nature's way of bidding goodbye to scorching heat that causes skin tan, sunburn, sweat, and stink. But it's also crucial to remember that monsoon's humidity can be a leading cause of skin allergies, infections, and even takes away the glow on your skin. Don't worry, we've got your back.

Below, Dr. Sushma Yadav, Dermatologist, Cosmetologist, Hair Transplant Surgeon, and Founder of Skinology Centre in Bangalore, shares some quick monsoon skin care tips that can help you combat these extreme weather changes.

10 skin care tips you must follow during monsoons

Remove excessive oil with a gentle and alcohol-free cleanser Monsoon makes our skin sweat excessively leaving it oily and sticky. It's important to wash off that extra oil using a gentle cleanser.

Use water-based moisturizers if you have oily skin type moisturizers are always a must even if you have oily skin! Use a gentle and fragrance-free one to lock suppleness back into your skin.

Exfoliate your skin twice a week with any gentle scrub to get rid of dead skin cells.

Don't stop wearing sunscreen even if it's super cloudy and gloomy outside. Your skin always needs protection from the harmful UV rays irrespective of which season it is.

Go for minimal makeup. Sweat and makeup together can clog your pores and breakout your skin.

Drink lots of water and other fluids that contain vitamin C to stay hydrated to get that glow from within.

Always carry face tissues and dab gently to remove the excess oil and sweat of midday. Else make sure you use a clean and washed handkerchief daily as a dirty or unwashed handkerchief can transfer all the bacteria to your skin and cause acne.

While monsoon calls for a lot of oily and fried food, avoid the consumption as much as possible to maintain a healthy glow.

Avoid taking hot showers as they can leave your skin excessively dry and brittle.

Last but not least, if your get drenched in rain, take a shower as soon as possible and clean your skin and hair to avoid any damage caused by the rainwater.

RECOMMENDED STORIES