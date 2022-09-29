- Health A-Z
Topical corticosteroids, also called topical steroids, are anti inflammatory drugs used for the treatment of a wide range of skin conditions, including eczema, contact dermatitis, and psoriasis. These medicines are available in different forms: creams, lotions, ointments, solutions, gels and other vehicles. If used correctly, topical corticosteroids are very safe and effective. But often people resort to self-medication and misuse the drugs, which results in serious side effects.
In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite, Dr. Sravya C Tipirneni, Consultant Dermatologist and Cosmetologist at Manipal Hospitals in Bangalore, sheds light on the common side effects associated with misuse or long-term use of topical steroids on the skin. The conversation follows:
Topical corticosteroids are wonderful medications, but they are often misunderstood and abused without prescription in India. A mass population in India is obsessed with fairness and cosmetic creams to get that instant gratification from minor skin issues or are looking for that advertised glow of actresses and models they see on TVs.
Most doctors prefer to prescribe topical steroids for as short a period of time as possible because of their side effects but again, it depends on the severity of the problem hence, it may vary from patient to patient.
We use them for a host of skin conditions like: Eczemas, Psoriasis, White patches, Autoimmune skin issues, Allergic reactions, Drug allergies, Lichen planus, Alopecia areata and many more.
Most of the side effects are caused by:
The side effects can be mainly classified into short term and long-term effects.
Short term:
Long term effects:
This includes unsupervised use of steroids over a long duration, and this can sometimes lead to
"Always consult a board-certified doctor for the correct usage. But the responsibility is always in the patient's hands," said Dr. Sravya.
