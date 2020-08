UV rays produce excess melanin which is deposited in the skin. This is one of the many damages that the sun inflicts upon our skin.

Yes, it’s cloudy and you’re not directly exposed to the sun. But that doesn’t mean you can do away with sunscreen during the rainy season. Sunscreen protects your skin from the sun’s ultraviolet (UV) rays, which can cause sunburn and premature aging. The harmful rays can even penetrate through clouds and window panes. So, your skin needs protection from the harsh sunlight even during the rainy season, as long as it is daytime. Take note UV exposure is highest between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Also Read - 6 monsoon make-up mistakes you should say goodbye to

Ultraviolet (UV) radiation consists of different types of rays, which are classified according to wavelength: UVA (longest wavelength) and UVB (medium wavelength). About 95 percent of the UV rays that reach the ground are UVA rays, which can affect cells deeper in the skin, leading to premature aging, with visible effects such as wrinkles. UV rays are also associated with some skin cancers. These rays can penetrate windows and clouds. UVB rays damage the outermost layers of the skin and cause most skin cancers. However, they don’t penetrate windows and are more likely to be filtered by clouds. Also Read - FDA says UV filters in some sunscreens may be dangerous: Buy this essential beauty product with care

Risks associated with overexposure to the sun

When your skin is exposed to sunlight, it produces more melanin as a form of protection. Over time, increased melanin levels cause darkening of the skin, called a tan, and in severe cases leads to sunburn. Also Read - This is why you get pimples during monsoon: Best home remedies to clear the zits

You may not feel sunburn immediately upon exposure. Painful red patches or blisters are signs of sunburn that typically develop 6-48 hours after exposure to the sun. The blisters may eventually peel off and cause itching. In severe cases, sunburn can even cause fever, nausea, and chills.

Too much exposure to sunlight may also hasten the formation of wrinkles and age spots. This is because sunlight damages the skin’s fibre that helps maintain its suppleness and allows it to bounce back after stretching. When the skin loses its elasticity, it sags and leads to the appearance of fine lines.

Prolonged exposure to sunlight also causes different types of pigmentation, including small brown spots or freckles.

In addition, harmful UV rays can cause benign or non-cancerous tumours as well as lesions that have a risk of turning cancerous, known as pre-cancerous lesions. These cancerous lesions may lead to basal cell cancer, squamous cell cancer or melanoma.

Things to keep in mind while using sunscreen

Apply sunscreen approximately 30 minutes before leaving the house or going out in the sun. This will allow it to be absorbed by the skin and less likely to wash off when you perspire. Apply it often throughout the day and make sure you used it on all parts of your skin exposed to the sun, including the ears, back, shoulders, and the back of the knees and legs. Reapply at least every 2 hours or more frequently if you’re sweating, exercising, or swimming.

When you buy a sunscreen, look for a broad-spectrum sunscreen that protects against both UVA and UV- rays and a higher sun protection factor (SPF). The American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) recommends using a sunscreen that’s 30 SPF or higher. If you will be working out or swimming, pick a waterproof brand. People who have oily skin or are prone to acne should use a water-based sunscreen.