Should You Apply Or Eat Honey To Make Your Dull Skin Glow And Shine?

Who doesn't desire radiant and glowing skin? As skincare becomes the talk of the town, every Gen-Z wants mirror-glass shining skin. Numerous skin care alternatives are available on the market, but nothing beats organic honey for elegant, flawless, bright skin. Honey is ideal for skin care since It contains components that promote healing and minimize inflammation. Honey's rich nutrients, enzymes, and antioxidant properties make it a perfect choice for everyday maintenance to get healthy plumpy skin. Furthermore, it has therapeutic effects and the capacity to soften, brighten, nourish, and clarify the skin, so it is quintessential in every skincare programme.

But Did You Know That Eating Honey Can Also Positively Affect Your Skin?

Honey is made up of glucose, fructose, and other sugars, along with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Eating honey can have several benefits for your skin. Mr Anjenay Agarwal, Ayurvedic expert and Director of Royal Bee Natural Products,explains how bringing honey into your daily diet benefits you internally, and that also reflects on your outer skin.

Fights acne: Honey has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that can help fight acne-causing bacteria and reduce inflammation. Applying honey directly to your skin can help soothe and heal acne-prone skin. Boosts collagen production: Honey contains antioxidants that can help boost collagen production in the skin. Improves skin texture: Honey contains enzymes that can give your skin a smooth texture and radiant appearance.

Types of honey for various kinds of skin problems-

Different types of honey are available in the market, each with unique flavour and health benefits.Some of the popular types of honey are:

SIDR Honey: This honey is derived from the Sidr tree, often called the Jujube or Berry tree. It is primarily valued for its healing properties due to its antibacterial abilities. It also helps fight against bacteria that trigger acne and other skin disorders. Raw honey retains all the natural enzymes, vitamins, and minerals. It has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties and is often used to boost immunity. Manuka honey: This honey is produced in New Zealand and has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. Acacia honey: This honey is produced from the nectar of the acacia tree and has a mild, sweet flavour.

How To Incorporate Honey Into Your Diet?

Incorporating honey into your diet is easy and delicious. Here are some ways in which you can add honey to your daily diet:

Use honey as a natural sweetener in your smoothies and juices. Spread honey on your toast or pancakes instead of butter or jam. Use honey as a marinade for your meats or vegetables.

Eating honey can have several benefits for your skin. It can hydrate your skin, boost collagen production, fight acne, and improve skin texture. So, the next time you want to give your skin a natural glow, reach for a jar of honey and enjoy its sweet goodness.

