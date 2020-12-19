Stepping out in the sun is as harmful for your skin in winters as in summers. Most of us experience dark and dull skin the moment the season arrives and you wonder where’s the glow? There is a lot of difference between the excessive tan resulting from repetitive trips out in the sun and a healthy tan. Little exposure to sun gives you a golden look and excessive exposure to sun gives you dark and dull skin. The skin loses its natural glow. Though there are a lot of products available in the market which gives you false hope that they will remove tan in the most effective and natural way. But the truth is, they are loaded with chemicals which can cause skin issues. And those who are already tanned, using these chemical-based products can harm their skin even more. Also Read - Here's why it is important to protect your skin from the sun during winter

So, it is always better to use some easy and homemade face packs to remove tan. The use of natural ingredients is very effective in removing the tan from your face. Even they do not cause any side effects and with their added antioxidants and nutrients they will enhance your skin’s health. And the best part is you will get all these natural ingredients right there in your kitchen. Here are a few handy tips and home remedies that can remove the winter tan without burdening you with visits to the beauty salon. Also Read - Kitchen ingredients that you must include in your winter skin care ritual

#Glycerine Also Read - 7 simple winter skincare rules to follow for the best skin going forward

Glycerol or glycerine is a hydrating ingredient. It works even better than petroleum jelly. Take warm water showers during winters and scrub glycerine with the help of a loofah of tanned areas. Using glycerine based soap or shower gel also keeps the winter tan from affecting the inner layers of the skin.

#Coconut cream

Coconut malai or cream can be rubbed on to the affected area every alternate day to get rid of the dullness from the affected area. It also makes your skin lighter.

#Supplements

Your skin not only turns a shade darker during winters but also appears dry and dehydrated. Vitamin E supplements can be helpful to tackle this condition and prevent further damage to the skin.

#DIY face mask

A simple easy homemade mask made from turmeric, chickpea flour or besan and glycerine is your best bet to get rid of tanning during winters. Turmeric is a natural bleach and glycerin hydrates your skin to bring back the glow.

#Sunscreen

We love basking in the sun to beat the cold but the rays are certainly damaging your skin. Do not step out without a sunscreen during winters. Your hands, feet, neck and face need a good coat of sunscreen and you might even want to reapply it if you are in the sun for long. Use a thin scarf to cover your face if you are sitting in the sun.

#DIY face pack

Take a bowl, mash the banana and make sure that no lumps remain. Then add the milk and the lemon juice into this and mix well. Apply this pack on the tanned areas and let it dry for about 15 minutes. Then rinse with lukewarm water. Twice a week you can apply this face pack.

Banana moisturizes the skin. Also nourishes the skin with healthy minerals and vitamins. It also gives a wonderful natural glow to your skin. To restore natural tone and glow of the skin these nutrients are essential. The other ingredients in this face pack lighten the tan.

Another effective face pack for tan removal is tumeric, besan and curd face pack.

Turmeric is a known traditional beauty ingredient and comes with the compound, curcumin, responsible for a brighter skin complexion. It is highly antiseptic, anti-bacterial and anti-inflammation in nature and immediately releases the skin from pigmentation, blemishes and rashes. Hence, turmeric is a good option with besan or gram flour as a bleaching face pack. Besan is a skin-whitening agent, and works on the removal of dead skin cells, leaving the skin rejuvenated and younger-looking. However, this ingredient is alkalising in nature and is safe to apply with other beneficial ingredients like milk, yoghurt or lemon.

Take a bowl and add a tbsp of besan (gram flour), a pinch of organic turmeric and a spoon full of curd/ yoghurt. Mix everything well. Now apply this mixture on the affected areas and let it dry for 10-15 minutes. Wash off using normal water and see the glow it gives to your skin.