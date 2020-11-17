Air pollution can damage your skin and lead to many skin problems. Here are some skincare tips to help you protect your skin against pollution.

It's no surprise that air pollution leaves your skin looking dry and flaky. The filth in the air can have damaging effects on your skin. Did you know that the harmful particles present in air not only sticks to the face but penetrates it? This happens because these particles are smaller than our pores and infiltrate into the skin. When pollution gets into the skin, it creates free radicals. This causes mayhem, and you experience inflammation, dehydration, moisture loss, collagen breakdown and what not.

So, how can you stop these air pollutants from penetrating the skin and protect it from dryness and inflammation? Fret not; we have you covered. Here are some ways to protect your skin amidst air pollution.

Double Cleansing

Cleansing twice a day is the holy grail of skincare, and it is what you need right now. Many makeup gurus swear by it, and why not! This two-part method will give you a clean and glowing skin in no time. You want to start with an oil-based cleanser, which will help you get rid of all the makeup and grime on the skin. This is followed by a water-based cleanser which will get deeper into the pores to tackle sebum, sweat and other pollutants that have dug in deep.

Exfoliation

Exfoliate, exfoliate! We can’t stress enough on the importance of exfoliating. It helps you get rid of dead skin cells and all the dirt and pollution trapped in them. Exfoliating your skin regularly will protect the skin barrier and prevent the invasion of air pollutants.

Antioxidants

Load up on antioxidants to steer clear of the impurities, damaging your skin. Antioxidants protect skin cells from free radicals and oxidative stress caused by free radicals. Wondering what that means?

Well, free radicals are radicals responsible for breaking down the collagen in your skin, leading to various skin issues like dark spots, fine lines, saggy skin and wrinkles. When too many free radicals are produced in the body, it leads to oxidative stress that can damage the body’s proteins and lipids. It also leads to a depletion of antioxidants in the body.

Hence, it is essential to include more antioxidants in your diet. Broccoli, cabbage, asparagus, avocados, beetroot, lettuce, sweet potatoes, kale, collard greens, vitamin E-rich foods, nuts, and olive oil are some of the good sources.

Sunscreen

One of the best ways to protect your skin is by applying sunscreen. Sunscreens play an important role in blocking ultraviolet (UV) radiation from being absorbed by the skin, which can damage it and lead to sunburns and skin cancer. Pollution in the air reacts with UV light and adds to the toxic load attacking your skin – all the more reason to include sunscreen in your skincare regimen.

Foundation

Believe it or not, but your foundation can help you protect your skin against pollutants attacking your skin. It acts as an additional physical barrier against environmental factors, including sun exposure, pollution and free radical damage. Of course, you have to choose the right foundation with the right ingredients. So, wear foundation the next time you step outside the house.