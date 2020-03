There are many facial exercises that can help make you look young. © Shutterstock

You will find a number of products, moisturizers and creams, that claim to have anti-aging effects. Such commercial beauty products usually come with a heavy price tag. Also, they may contain harmful chemicals that can cause damage to your skin. Don’t take this risk. Instead adopt home remedies and anti-aging exercises. Being physically active is not just about staying fit, it will also help prevent/reduce wrinkles and fine lines.

There are facial exercises that can help make you look young. These anti-ageing facial exercises are considered a non-invasive alternative to Botox and surgery. And many Bollywood and Hollywood celebs swear by these face workout techniques. Experts recommend performing these anti-ageing facial exercises for 20 minutes, six times a week. We have pick up 3 best anti-ageing facial exercises for you get started:

The V

This exercise is good for treating drooping eyelids, crow’s feet, eye bags and puffiness.

How to do it? Place your middle fingers at the inner corner of the eyebrows. Now, use the index fingers to apply pressure to the outer corners of the eyebrows. The fingers will form a V shape on both side of your face. Hence the name. Look upwards towards the ceiling, and then relax. Repeat this exercise six more times. Finish this workout by squeezing your eyes shut tightly for 10 seconds.

The Smile Smoother

It will help reduce cheek lines and sagging skin.

How to do it? Hiding the teeth with the lips, smile widely. Repeat this exercise six times.

Step 2 – Holding the smile shape, place one index finger on the chin. Gently tilt your head back. Now, move the jaw up and down. Relax and repeat it for two more times.

Smooth the brow

This will target the horizontal forehead lines.

How to do it? Place both hands on the forehead facing inwards. Spread all the fingers out between the eyebrows and hairline. Now, applying light pressure, gently sweep the fingers outwards across the forehead. This will help tighten the skin. Repeat this exercise 10 times.