Face acids you must include in your skin care routine for glowing skin

Acid is the latest fad in the skincare world. From cleanser to toner, acid-based products have become the pillar of many skincare routines these days. Experts say that in the right dosages, acid can make skin brighter and clear. They even vouch for several acids that can add to your regular skincare routine and work wonders for your beauty.

No! Not All Acids Are Bad For Your Skin

These are the ingredients you're most likely to recognize from the front of the packaging. They're very popular in skincare and easy to get your hands on.

AHAs and BHAs Acid

Acids like AHAs are known to have exfoliating effects. They work on the surface layer of skin and brighten the complexion of most skin types.

BHAs, on the other hand, penetrate deeper and remove dead skin cells, and clean clogged pores. They are ideal for acne-prone skin with blackheads and whiteheads.

Hyaluronic Acid

Besides AHAs and BHAs, hyaluronic acid is also hailed for its skincare properties. It is a natural humectant – a substance used to retain moisture – that can hydrate the skin and boost firmness and plumpness.

Salicylic Acid

This is probably the acid you’re most familiar with, as it can be found in almost every lower end (and many higher-end) acne treatment product. Salicylic acid has many benefits including being anti-bacterial, anti-inflammatory, anti-acne, and exfoliating. Salicylic acids are best for people with oily and acne-prone skin. It loosens dead skin cells to relieve clogged pores and blackheads, reduces bacterial growth on the skin surface and in oil glands.

Glycolic Acid

Categorized as an Aha, glycolic acid benefits by working wonders on uneven textured skin. It is known to be much gentler than off-the-shelves abrasive scrubs. It can be included in your beauty routine twice a week, to begin with.

Lactic Acid

Lactic acid is another exfoliating alpha hydroxy acid but it’s even gentler than glycolic. It’s derived from milk so it has a moisturizing element that the other exfoliating acids lack, perfect for those with sensitive skin who are still looking to reduce hyperpigmentation and reducing fine lines.

Retinol

Another acid, retinol, which is a form of Vitamin A, is famed for its anti-aging properties.

– It is known to cure sun damage, fine lines, acne, and uneven texture.

– Retinol also stimulates collagen and elastin production, leaving you with firmer, younger-looking skin.

– It is noteworthy that high strength retinol products can cause inflammation in eczema affected areas.

Citric Acid

Another one from the hydroxy acid family, citric acid is derived from citrus fruits and addresses a host of skin issues. It is effective in neutralizing your skin’s pH levels, which are usually disrupted by exposure to UV rays, dirt, and harmful beauty products. This can prevent several skin issues.

Citric acid possesses antibacterial properties that can be useful in killing acne-causing bacteria. Its exfoliative properties can reduce the appearance of dark spots, tan, and pigmentation. Studies suggest that citric acid can dry out excess sebum that may clog pores and cause acne breakouts. This makes it an effective way of treating mild to moderate acne.

Which Skin Acids Should You Not Use Together?

Above mentioned acids are good for your face. But, mixing them together requires some more knowledge. Here are a few acids that you should never mix while applying to your face.

#Salicylic Acid With Any Other Skin Acid

Salicylic acid may have drying effects. Using any other face acids along with salicylic acid may result in skin irritation.

#Lactic Or Glycolic Acid With Ascorbic Acid

Using lactic or glycolic acid with ascorbic acid may reduce the efficacy of Vitamin C.

#AHAs With Retinol Skin Acid

This combination can dry up your face and cause burning sensations.

So while all the above-mentioned face acids can be extremely beneficial for your skin, conduct a patch test before beginning to use any new product. Also, consult your dermatologist if your skin issue is severe.