While everyone is trying to flatten the COVID-19 curve by staying at home during lockdown, it gets even more difficult to take proper care of your skin and beauty regime. And from the time quarantine period had begun people started stocking up on foods and medicines on priority rather than anything else. Since there are lesser supplies of goods these days, it is hardly possible for you to step out for groceries and essentials forget skincare products. And now even though we are under lockdown for more than a month situations out there do not seem to improve anytime soon. Therefore, it means there is still a lot of time before you can visit your salon or even get to buy some authentic beauty and skin products. But, don't you worry, we have got you covered. Yes, try these DIY daily care recipes at home for essentials lip scrub, moisturizer and more which can be easy and effective.

Lemon Foot Scrub

Lemon foot scrub mixture scrubs and moisturizes your feet helping them in reducing the dryness.

How to make it

Mix half a lemon’s juice with 2 tbsp of olive oil and 2 tbsp of brown sugar.

Massage your feet gently with the mixture and leave it for 15 minutes.

Rinse off with water and pat dry.

Banana Face Mask

Rich in potassium and moisture, banana hydrates your skin and makes it soft and supple.

How to make it

Mash 1 ripe banana in a bowl with 1tsp honey and 1tsp lemon juice.

Add 1/4 th cup of oats as well. Mix everything and let the mixture be there for 10 minutes before you apply.

Apply it on your clean face.

Soak it for 15-20 minutes before rinsing it with water.

Pomegranate Lip Scrub

Lips also need scrubbing at times in order to get rid of the dead skin. This scrub made with pomegranate seeds may work wonders.

How to make it

Crush and mix a few pomegranate seeds with milk cream (malai).

Apply the mixture on your lips and rub gently.

Wash it off with water and pat dry.

Shea Butter Moisturizer

Shea butter is rich in tree-nut oils which can be very beneficial for your skin. It creates a smooth and soft skin as it contains moisturizing properties. If you don’t have Shea butter, your regular unsalted butter can also be used.

How to make it

Try melting 5-6 tablespoons of solid butter.

Keep it aside to cool down once it has melted.

Now add 3-4 tbsp of coconut oil and 3-4 drops of any one essential oil of your choice to the butter.

Mix it well until it forms a creamy paste and then store it in a container.

You can use the mixture on your hands and legs to moisturize them.

Lentils (Dal) Body Scrub

Dal or lentils are a common to find in every kitchen which can be used to make scrubs.

How to make it