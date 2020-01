When you have foods rich in vitamin A, your body will convert the retinal and retinoic acids in the food to retinol. © Shutterstock

Everybody wants beautiful skin. This is the basic requirement of looking beautiful. Today, there are many products in the market that promise you a radiant and blemish-free skin. One in gradient that is usually common in all top-end beauty products is retinol. This is actually a part of vitamin A. It comes with a host of beauty benefits including stimulating collagen and fighting blemishes. It has amazing anti-ageing properties.

If you really want great-looking skin, then you must make retinol a part of your beauty care regime. Your doctor can prescribe this, or you can buy it over-the-counter. The difference between the two is the strength of the product and its effectiveness. Prescription retinol is retinoic acid. But over-the-counter retinol interacts with skin enzymes to become retinoic acid. Hence, prescription retinol is more effective.

Benefits of retinol

This stimulates the production of collagen and regenerates cells. It clears fine lines and wrinkles and gives you smooth and clear skin. Retinol opens up your pores and helps you fight off acne and other skin eruptions. It is a very good-anti-ageing agent. Only disadvantage is that it takes a long time for results to show. So, you have to be patient for a few months before you see any results.

Precautions to take

Sometimes, this may cause irritation which leads to redness, itchiness, peeling of skin and a burning sensation. This happens because this is a powerful chemical and your skin needs time to adjust to it. It may be better to first use over-the-counter retinol, which are gentler than the over-the-counter version. You may also use it along with your usual cream or moisturizer to dilute it a bit.

Avoid using retinol if you are pregnant. If you have super-sensitive skin, consult your doctor first before using it.

Food sources of retinol

When you have foods rich in vitamin A, your body will convert the retinal and retinoic acids in the food to retinol. These are compounds found in carotene. Milk, cheese, meat and poultry and fish are rich sources that you can easily add to your diet. Almost all dairy products contain retinol as do fruits and vegetables. Be sure to eat a lot of pumpkin, tomato, papaya, broccoli, mango, guava, carrots, spinach and peppers.