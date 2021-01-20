Jaggery is less sweet and has more nutritional value than white or brown sugar, and this makes it the ideal sweetener

You are what you eat, and this applies to your skin as well. Most of us turn to those chemical-laden products and expensive treatments to treat signs of aging like fine lines, wrinkles and age spots. But the one thing that plays a huge role in our skin health is often ignored – the diet. Aging can't be avoided but eating the right foods can help you age better, keep you looking younger for longer. There are many foods that have anti-ageing properties. Jaggery, popularly known as gud in India, is a superfood when it comes to good skin and healthy hair.

Jaggery is a natural sweetening agent made from fresh sugarcane, date or palm juice. It is also known as unrefined sugar, as it is prepared without separating the molasses. Jaggery is less sweet and has more nutritional value than white or brown sugar, and this makes it the ideal sweetener. This unrefined sugar is also gaining popularity among health enthusiasts because of its enormous health benefits, including improved digestive health, liver detoxification and improved immune function. Jaggery is an excellent natural cleansing agent that helps flush out toxins from your body. Thanks to its anti-allergic properties, it is also used as a natural remedy for asthma and other respiratory diseases. But not many people are you aware of the skin benefits of jaggery.

Gud is packed with antioxidants and minerals like zinc and selenium that can fight free radicals, which can damage cells and result in premature skin aging. Plus, jaggery can help improve your immunity and boost resistance against infections, including acne and pimples. The glycolic acid in jaggery can help exfoliate your skin and heal acne as well as soften your skin. So, remove sugar from your diet, and add jaggery instead.

Ways to use Jaggery for skincare

Ayurveda experts recommend eating Jaggery daily after meals to improve digestion, body metabolism and remove toxins from the body. All these can benefit your skin too. Consuming a small piece of jaggery regularly can help reduce or delay appearance of fine lines, wrinkles or age spots on your skin. You can also reap the skin benefits of jaggery by applying it topically.

Take 2 teaspoons of honey, 1 teaspoon of lemon juice and 2 teaspoons of crushed jaggery. Mix them to make a smooth paste. Apply the paste on your face and massage gently for 10 minutes. Then wash it off with cold water for glowing skin.

Alternatively, mix with 1 tablespoon each of jaggery powder and tomato juice, with a few drops of lemon juice and turmeric powder. Apply this mixture on the face and wash it off with normal water after 15 minutes. This will help remove pigmentation and lighten your skin.

If you have acne, mix jaggery powder, lemon juice and water to make a paste. Apply this paste on the affected area every day and you will see the changes soon.

How to identify pure jaggery

Take note that pure jaggery should be free from crystals, and it shouldn’t taste bitter or salty. Choose jaggery that is dark brown in colour and hard, it shouldn’t not break easily.