You are what you eat and this applies to your skin as well. Most of us turn to those chemical-laden products and expensive treatments to treat signs of aging like fine lines wrinkles and age spots. But the one thing that plays a huge role in our skin health is often ignored - the diet. Aging can’t be avoided but eating the right foods can help you age better keep you looking younger for longer. There are many foods that have anti-ageing properties. Jaggery popularly known as gud in India is a superfood when it comes to good skin and