Masoor or red lentils: It has the highest nutritive value amongst pulses. Rich in protein, amino acids, potassium, iron, and antioxidants, masoor is an inexpensive and essential source of protein. Each cup is equivalent to 26 gms of protein.

Pulses, commonly found in most pantries, are not just loaded with vital nutrients, they also have amazing beauty benefits and are good for the skin. Lentils like masoor dal, Bengal grams, and moong dal can help cure many skin problems.

Red lentils, commonly known as masoor dal, is not only good for weight loss, but also for your skin. Masoor dal comes loaded with vitamin C, iron, calcium, vitamin B-6, and magnesium. And these nutrient-loaded red lentils are an amazing natural remedy to keep skin troubles at bay.

Benefits of red lentils face packs for the skin

Red lentil or masoor dal is a well-known staple ingredient that all of you will find in your kitchen. These magical pulses provide you radiant skin with a healthy glow from deep inside your skin tissues. In the next few lines, we will discuss the benefits of red lentils face pack for the skin.

An excellent cleanser

Red lentils are loaded with essential proteins and nutrients like vitamins and minerals. It cleanses the open pores thoroughly and removes the accumulated dirt and impurities from deep inside the skin layers.

A natural exfoliator

The nutrients present in red lentils makes it one of the best natural exfoliator that helps in getting rid of dead skin cells, leaving the skin smooth and dirt free. It helps in fighting acne and blackheads too.

Skin brightening agent

Red lentils are not only good natural cleansers but they are an excellent bleaching agent and helps in lightening skin scars, pigmentation, and dark skin patches.

Best homemade red lentil face packs

Almost every woman on this earth dreams of having smooth, and flawless skin. Does it mean endless hours in the spa and weekly visits to the parlour? We say no because you can get radiant skin using a staple ingredient in every Indian household, masoor dal. Try these homemade red lentil face packs for flawless skin.

Daily use face pack

You can use face packs twice or thrice in a week. But, this daily face pack is excellent for everyday use. It is also good for all skin types.

Procedure

Take a bowl and add 1 tablespoon of homemade masoor dal powder, 2 spoons of milk, a pinch of organic turmeric powder, and few drops of coconut oil and mix everything well. Apply this paste gently on your face and let it dry for 7-10 minutes. Now, use your fingers tips and massage gently, and wash it off. If you have oily skin, you can skip adding coconut oil.

Milk and red lentil face pack

As discussed earlier, red lentils are an excellent skin brightening agent. On the other hand, milk contains important vitamins that bleach the skin effectively to get rid of pigmentation and darkened skin tone.

Procedure

Soak two tablespoons of red lentils overnight. The next day makes a thick paste out of it. Take a bowl, add the paste to it and some raw milk, mix everything well. Apply the pack on your face and leave it for 10 minutes before rinsing off with cold water. Be sure to moisturize your face with a herbal face serum after this.

Honey and red lentil face pack

Honey is one of the most natural moisturizers that help you skin retain moisture in the natural lipid barrier of the skin. It is antibacterial and prevents acne, nourishing the skin deeply. It, along with red lentil, hydrates the skin and lends it a natural glow for fairness.

Procedure

Take a bowl and mix 2 tablespoons of organic red lentil powder (homemade) and add a spoon full of raw organic honey. Mix everything well. Apply this face pack evenly on your face and leave it for 20 minutes. Then scrub off the pack with your fingertips before washing off with normal room temperature water.

Gram flour and red lentil face pack

Gram flour, which is commonly known as besan, is a great skin cleansing agent. The zinc present in besan works wonders on acne prone skins. It, in combination with red lentils, helps reduce the dark spots and lightens the skin tone making it glow. This pack is excellent for tan removal as well.

Procedure

Take a bowl and mix two tablespoons of organic gram flour and two tablespoons of red lentil paste (soak the red lentil overnight and then make a paste out of it). Mix both the ingredients well. Apply this face pack on your clean face and leave it for 10 minutes. When it dries, scrub off the face pack gently with cold water.

Red lentil face pack

Apart from all the above-mentioned face packs, you can also go for only a red lentil face pack. This is an awesome treat to your skin and acts both as a cleanser and an exfoliator. All you need is some of these red lentils.

Procedure

Soak organic red lentils overnight. The next day makes a paste out of it and apply it to your clean face. Let it dry off completely. Now, use your fingertips to exfoliate the dead skins. Wash off with cold water. Although, this works like magic on your skin, be sure to use a good face serum after rinsing off the face pack. This will leave you with smooth and nourished skin.

You do not need much more than just the staple ingredients that are available in your pantry to get that glowing and flawless skin. Various pulses and vegetables can be used in face packs as a part of your daily skincare routine to solve multiple skin-related issues. Try the above red lentils/ masoor dal face packs, and do let us know which pack best suited your skin.