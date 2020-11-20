When the temperature dips and the sun starts setting earlier, we think of lathering our skin with moisturizers but forget the most important step in every skincare routine – sunscreen. It is a fact well-known that exposure to ultraviolet (UV) rays of the sun can damage the skin. Protecting your skin against UV rays is a year-round commitment that even experts agree to. Here are a few reasons why you need to use sunscreen even during winters to protect your skin. Also Read - Skincare: 6 DIY moisturizers to fix dry skin this winter

Works As A Protective Layer

There are two types of UV rays that affect our skin: UVA and UVB. Ultraviolet A (UVA) rays are more penetrating that can cause premature ageing and skin cancers. These types of rays can penetrate even the thick clouds of winter. UVB or ultraviolet B damage the outermost layer of the skin, causing sunburns and skin cancer. In short, your skin is at risk either way. So, the best way to protect your skin from these harmful UV rays is by applying sunscreen frequently. Also Read - Should you apply sunscreen during the monsoon too?

Reduces Signs Of Ageing

UVB rays can burn and damage the skin year-round. It depletes the collagen in your skin and causes it to age prematurely. This can lead to problems such as skin sagging, wrinkles and fine lines. Sunscreen has proven anti-ageing properties that help reduce collagen damage. So, apply a broad-spectrum of sunscreen to the exposed skin to combat dry skin and slow down the signs of ageing. Also Read - Eat your sunscreen to protect your skin from the inside out: 6 foods that have SPF qualities

Protects Your Skin Indoors

In case you’re wondering what’s the point of wearing sunscreen when you are working from home or you hardly step outside the house, think again. From the lighting to your phone screen, everything is harmful to the skin. You shouldn’t skip sunscreen even when indoors. As mentioned, UV rays can penetrate glass windows and even clouds. Then there is the blue light from computers and screens that are a cause of concern for your skin. Too much blue light exposure can lead to many health and skin issues. While the jury is still out on the effects of blue light on the skin, it is better to protect the skin against the damage than be sorry later.

For An Even Skin Tone

Winter months bring cold, harsh winds that irritate the skin and lead to red patches and uneven skin tone. This happens because the season makes your skin dry and dehydrates it, which leaves you with an uneven and a patchy tan. Slathering sunscreen regularly can help you get an even skin tone.

Things To Remember