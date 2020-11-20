When the temperature dips and the sun starts setting earlier we think of lathering our skin with moisturizers but forget the most important step in every skincare routine – sunscreen. It is a fact well-known that exposure to ultraviolet (UV) rays of the sun can damage the skin. Protecting your skin against UV rays is a year-round commitment that even experts agree to. Here are a few reasons why you need to use sunscreen even during winters to protect your skin. Works As A Protective Layer There are two types of UV rays that affect our skin: UVA and UVB.