Reasons Why Should Sunscreen Be Your Summertime Best Friend

The benefits of sunscreen go beyond sun protection. Here's why you make SPF an essential part of your skincare routine this summer.

The summer season brings out the joy of ice creams, sundresses, and beaches. While these all seem fascinating, the blazing sun rays have the potential to seriously harm your skin. The harmful UV rays can cause sunburns and even result in skin cancer. UV rays from the sun that reach us are broadly divided into two parts: UVA (long waves) and UVB (short waves). While UVA can age us, UVB can burn our skin.

To protect your skin from damage, there are various tricks like hiding in shade but at the top of the list is a healthy SPF routine. Sunscreens with SPF protection help reduce the damage to the skin, though not completely avoid it.

Reasons To Include Sunscreen In Your Routine

Here are some reasons why you should adopt a sunscreen routine in your lifestyle:

Prevents skin cancers

The 3 most common skin cancers are basal cell skin cancer, squamous cell skin cancer, and melanoma. Prolonged exposure to harmful UV rays is the major cause of these cancers. Daily use of SPF, irrespective of the weather, can protect skin from harmful rays that cause cancer.

Prevents sunburns and inflammation

The most common use of SPF is to prevent painful, red sunburns. Direct exposure to sunlight can cause skin inflammation and burning skin causing painful blisters.

Reduces the risk of hyperpigmentation

The colour of the skin is given by the presence of melanin in it. In hyperpigmentation, there appear dark skin patches due to the abnormality in the production of melanin. This occurs often due to sun exposure and SPF helps maintain an even skin tone. Applying sunscreen periodically throughout the day can reduce the chances of hyperpigmentation.

Prevents ageing signs

Premature ageing can be caused by two reasons: intrinsic ageing due to genetic lineage and extrinsic ageing due to chronic exposure to the sun's radiation, pollution, and harmful chemicals present in the environment and products we use daily. Ageing due to sun damage causes sunspots, discolouration, fine lines, and wrinkles. To avoid these ageing signs, sunscreens should be used consistently.

Prevents heat exhaustion

Along with protecting the skin from burns, sunscreens also protect you from heat exhaustion. Nausea, headaches, and muscle cramps are some of the symptoms of heat exhaustion. Applying SPF enriched sunscreens can help prevent heat exhaustion along with drinking an adequate amount of water.

Depletion of Ozone Layer

Earth's atmosphere is protected by a layer of ozone that has started depleting gradually due to the extensive release of CFCs in the air. The ozone layer traps the harmful UV rays from the sun from entering the earth's atmosphere but since its depletion, the UV exposure to our skin is increasing. Applying sunscreen has become critical now.

Protect all skin types and tones

Sun Rays can affect people from any age group and of any skin type or tone. Studies have shown that people with darker skin tone are as susceptible to skin damage as people with lighter skin tone.

Essential during beach holidays

Summers attract people to spend time near the sea and enjoy time splashing water onto each other. With all the fun, skincare should also be given priority. Before going out, you should apply sunscreen all over your body to avoid any serious heat damage. Hair scalps are just as prone to harmful UV rays as the skin. To avoid damaging your hair, there's a variety of SPF-induced hair serums.

Setting an example for kids

Kids learn from their parents. Inducing an early habit of healthy skincare can prevent sun damage as they grow up.

These are some reasons for the regular use of sunscreens. Sunscreens should be applied throughout the year and not specifically during summers as almost 80% of sun rays can travel through clouds and affect the skin. There is also a range of sunscreens available depending on the skin tone and requirements to suit you best.

(Dr Noopur Jain, MD Dermatology, Founder and consultant dermatologist at Skinzest, Gurgaon)

