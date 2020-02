Dealing with ugly, painful cracked heels? If not treated early, cracks can turn sore and bleed. These deep cracks can allow bacteria and viruses to enter the body, leading to infection and illness.

Generally, cracked heels are caused by insufficient moisture, which is due to various reasons including: cold winter weather, dehydration, lack of moisturization, soaking your feet in hot water for too long, scrubbing feet dry, overexposure to pollution. Some medical conditions such as eczema, diabetes, thyroid, and psoriasis may also lead to dry and cracked feet.

Looking for tips to soothe your cracked heels and relieve your pain. Your search ends here. Here are some quick fixes for your cracked heels:

Emollient or humectant moisturizer

Emollients help reduce water loss in the skin, fill the gaps between skin flakes, making the skin smooth, soft, and flexible.

Applying humectant moisturizers may help maintain moisture, by attracting water from the air. Humectants can also increase the water capacity of the skin.

Occlusive moisturizer

After you apply the emollient or humectant moisturizer, let it absorb for some time. Then apply a thick layer of an occlusive moisturizer over the top. This will help seal the moisture in. Of all occlusive moisturizers, petroleum jelly is the most effective one.

Wear cotton socks to bed

After applying petroleum jelly, cover your heels by wearing 100 percent cotton socks. This will help keep the moisture in, allow the skin to breathe as well as prevent the bed sheets from getting stained.

Thin thickened skin with a keratolytic

Keratolytics helps loosen up the outer skin layer and remove dead skin cells, retain moisture. Look for products that contain both keratolytics and humectants.

Use a pumice stone

Once the skin is moisturized, gently rub a pumice stone against the heel to reduce the thickness of the hard skin and calluses. Caution: Overuse of the pumice stone can make cracked heels worse. Diabetic patients should also not use pumice stones.

Cover the cracked skin with a liquid bandage

Covering the cracked skin with a liquid, gel, or spray bandage may provide a protective layer, help reduce pain, prevent dirt and germs entering the wounds, and speed up healing.