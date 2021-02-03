Are you still working from home? do you feel stressed when you isolate yourself? Well, you must know that stress can severely affect your life. Staying at-home has resulted in a lot of stress for people — of being stuck indoors for a week on end; the uncertainty has taken a toll on people’s mental well-being. But, do you know stress can also affect your skin and make you go older faster than usual? Well, yes. You cannot hide stress. It shows on your face. Let’s get deeper into it. Also Read - Is hemp seed oil good for your skin? 5 amazing beauty benefits you should know

Stress And Its Affect On The Skin

Stress can have various effects on your body and one of the most important among those is hormonal imbalance. When your body suffers from hormonal imbalance, you will see acne, rashes, hair thinning and fall, and various other skin break-outs.

What is the cure? When we say skincare, we generally don't mean that we should have a time period for doing it. skincare is something that should be a part of your daily lifestyle. Therefore, it is extremely important for everyone to follow a good skincare routine while they're indoors. Because staying inside does not necessarily mean you can forego or overlook skin and hair care. Your indoor air and environment can also affect your skin and your hair. And if you are stressed then you should know that you are more prone to skin and hair damages owing to stress. The most simple remedy to stop this is to follow a strict, if not elaborate, skincare routine, which involves cleansing, toning, and moisturizing.

Stress Can Cause Psoriasis And Eczema

Yes, stress can mess with your skin severely. Acne and oily skin are the most common side effects of stress. How do your skin type and stress lead to such health complications?

According to Geetanjali Shetty, Consultant Dermatologist and Cosmetologist on behalf of Cetaphil India, when the body is stressed it releases cortisol which is our fight or flight hormone. The cortisol (stress hormone) weakens the skin’s immune system, leading to oxidative (free radicals) stress, which manifests itself as wrinkles, lines, and lack luster skin. It also increases inflammation in the body and conditions like eczema, rosacea, and psoriasis can flare-up.

What Can You Do To Prevent Stress From Affecting Your Skin?

So, now you all know how stress can badly mess up your skin. But, there has to be a way out. And there is! As discussed above, follow a good skincare routine which will include – cleansing, toning, and moisturizing.

Use herbal products that are good for your skin type. And nevertheless to mention – never exfoliate when you are suffering from breakouts and acne. Use skin products that have neem, tea tree oil, or ingredients that are good for fighting off the germs which can cause acne and rashes.

Another good thing that you can do for your skin is to use a good quality serum. People who have extremely dry skin or combination skin should opt for serums that are rich in Vitamin-C. And for all those who have oily skin should include serums that have niacinamide.

If you know you’re about to enter a stressful period, try to make time for the activities that will help you feel calm and rested — your skin will thank you.

Another important tip for having a good sin is to stay away from fried and spicy food. Vitamin E is a superfood for your skin — you can apply it topically or you can choose to consume it through vitamin E-rich foods like almonds, corn oil, cod-liver oil, hazelnuts, lobster, peanut butter, safflower oil, salmon steak, and sunflower seeds. The most essential thing to bear in mind is to keep yourself hydrated — drink lots of water, juices, and liquids.

Do Not Forget To Manage Your Stress Level!

Apart from following a good skincare routine, also make sure to manage your stress using home remedies such as meditation, sipping into a cup of calming chamomile or peppermint tea, etc.

You can also try these herbs:

1. Include maca root in your daily diet.

2. Add ashwagandha which is one of the best herbs for beating stress.

3. Lavender leaves are another great herb for beating stress.

4. Sipping into a cup of tulsi tea infused with chamomile leaves can also come in handy.

Also, apart from the above few tips – keep yourself hydrated. Water is the best remedy for all skin issues. Therefore, keep yourself hydrated with water and lots of liquid!