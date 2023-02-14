Prepare Your Skin To Look Best On Your D-Day

Neha Kava, the dietitian at Chicnutrix, recommends skincare advice to help you glow before your special day with the right tips.

It's here! The day you've dreamt about for a long time a particular day, with all eyes on you. And you deserve the perfect flawless skin. But getting there will take extra effort and care. Your skin contributes a lot to your beauty with your outfit and personality. So it is always wise to start prepping your skin in advance to ensure that you look stunning on your wedding day. For most brides-to-be, one of the biggest concerns is getting the perfect makeup and look. But if you don't have healthy skin, you are not ready. Neha Kava, a registered dietitian at Chicnutrix, recommends skincare advice to help you glow before your special day with the right tips.

You are what you eat, so your skin is how you feed your gut. You can see your skin glowing and breathing if your diet is nutritionally rich. A good diet can help in even skin tone, no acne, bring skin radiance, skin tightening, and anti-ageing effects. Your diet must be high in antioxidants which you can get from eating dark or different colours of fruits and vegetables. Include fruits that are good sources of vitamin C since these will help increase your skin glow. Water is another nutrient that adds to the beauty of your skin. Drinking at least three litres of fluids in your diet would be best so the body can utilize the nutrients more effectively. Consume water, fresh fruit juices or smoothies and ignore sugary, carbonated drinks that cause damage to your skin cells. Consult a skincare expert if you have any specific skin issues, and check with them before including a new product in your routine. Use products that suit your skin type with ingredients that are skin-friendly and preferred by experts. Each skin is different and needs special care. Therefore, picking genuine products from many brands available in the market is crucial. Consider using supplements and skincare products that will benefit your skin. Glutathione is one such antioxidant. It is a unique nutrient that helps lighten your skin tone with whitening and brightening. Similarly, collagen is a protein that helps our skin look better. Collagen is already present in our body, but its quantity decreases as we age; hence it is crucial to provide it to your body through supplements. It helps in skin tightening and skin proliferation and is known to improve skin hydration and elasticity. Choose healthy ways to manage your stress. Regular workouts, yoga or any form of physical activity can be followed. Do not binge eat or start having junk food, alcohol or cigarettes. Instead, think positive thoughts and try to be happy and healthy.

Skin that glows and looks flawless is not just for wedding days. Try to stick to any positive habits you create in the months leading up to the wedding if you always want to appear beautiful and glowing.

