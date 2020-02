Pregnancy is a difficult time and a woman goes through many emotional and physical changes when she is pregnant. There are hormonal changes and her body gets ready to carry and deliver her child. All this can take a toll on her skin health. That is why it is extremely important to have a proper skin care routine in place if you are pregnant. You must also take care of your skin so that you don’t face any post-delivery beauty woes. But this is also the time when you have to be careful of what you use. Many chemical-laden beauty products in the market may not be good for you and your baby. Therefore, you need to know what you can or cannot use when you are pregnant.

Your pregnancy skin care routine must be safe for your baby

Many health experts say that for healthy skin you must adopt a pregnancy-safe skin care routine. You, will, without doubt, experience many skin changes likes dry and itchy skin, rashes, acne, skin redness and stretch marks during and after pregnancy. Hence, you need a new skin care routine. This is because the beauty regime that you followed till now may not be of any use right now. Your skin is very delicate when you are pregnant and you need a skin care routine that is safe.

A light massage helps

This will boost your blood circulation and help you deal with dry skin. However, a massage will not only rejuvenate your skin but also help you find relief from pregnancy pain and stress. So, try to get a massage every day as part of your pregnancy skin care routine. Oil infused with aloe vera or ashwagandha is a good choice.

Always moisturise in the morning

Be sure to use a moisturizer every morning after your bath. This will keep your skin supple throughout the day. But when you choose a mouisturiser, go for one that is free of chemicals. A body butter cream that is safe and enriched with natural ingredients like cocoa butter and glycerin is a good choice. It will balance the moisture in your skin and give you softer and supple skin. This can also help you deal with itchiness due to dry skin and help you avoid stretch marks.

With inputs from IANS.