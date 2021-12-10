Pre-Wedding Care: Treat Your Skin And Hair To These Last-Minute Beauty Treatments

Are you too late to invest in a pre-wedding beauty package? Don't worry, here are some quick beauty treatments for your skin and hair for brides-to-be.

Weddings are fun times, and the last thing you want is skin or hair or nail woes marring your mood or the looks in any way. With so many preparations to do, guests to greet and dress fittings to go in for, skin and hair care should not be neglected.

Last-minute times leading up to a wedding means that your attention should now be all on the skincare fixes that can help you get the glow and radiance that the young bride deserves. Here is a list of some last-minute skincare fixes that will help you on the D Day.

Facial Before Your Wedding

Book yourself a good facial. Don't go about trying new fancy products or chemicals. Opt for products and professionals that you have already tried. A facial 3-4 days before the wedding is a good idea. You can also make your own scrub or facial kit. Facials make you feel amazing, clean your pores, remove any residual gunk and provide the easy base for flawless makeup. Opt for instant glow facials or hydrating facials that will reduce all swelling and redness and leave behind the dew glow that will last even past the big day. For an immediate option use a face sheet mask for an instant glow.

Relaxing Massage

A nice long body massage will relax the joints, drain away from the tension and de-stress the skin. The months leading to the preps of a wedding can rob the skin of the glow and oils which the massage will restore and give your face a naturally relaxed look.

Go Back To The Basic Skincare Routine

In all the hustle bustle do not forget to follow the cleanse tone and moisturize routine every day and night. No need to include any new products, just stick to the regular products but don't miss out on the routine. During the daytime use sunscreen even when you are indoors. Your sunscreen should cover your face, ears, neck, and exposed parts of your hands, legs, and chest. Opt for a heavy nighttime moisturizer that will repair and hydrate your skin as you catch up with sleep.

Baths

For the love, ready soft, supple skin opt for some Epsom salt baths. They are stress relievers, exfoliators and will take care of the dry patches around the knees and elbows. You can try one every alternate day. Don't forget to give your body a good dose of lotion post-Epsom baths. You can try a milk and honey bath (it will also soothe the stress indicators) for a calming effect.

Invest In Jade Roller

A jade roller will help you before the wedding, and after the post-wedding late nights too. Jade rollers are great for lifting and rejuvenating the skin, reducing the swelling and dark circles. Use the roller once you have used the serum and moisturizer at night. It will help in better absorption of products in the skin and give faster results.

Reduce The Pigmentation

Apart from the pesky pimples, the dark marks on the face will only disturb the skin's texture. The simple way to control the texture disturbers is to use Vitamin C on the skin. Opt for serums and lotions containing vitamin C and always follow up with sunscreen. Vitamin C is good for reducing scars and evening out the skin tone.

Show Your Hair Some Love

In all the excitement, pay special attention to your hair. Make sure that you use a deep conditioning mask or a hair spa three to four days before the wedding. Give your hair colour a touch-up or you can also use a spray-on colour as a last-minute touch-up. For flyaway hairs, or if you need a quick set of hair, you can also use aloe vera gel for styling purposes.

On the D-day make sure you drink lots of water, get full 8 hours of sleep and don't stress. Enjoy your special moment and it will add an extra glow to the skin.

(By Dr Rinky Kapoor, Consultant Dermatologist, Cosmetic Dermatologist & Dermato-Surgeon, The Esthetic Clinics)