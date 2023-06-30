Pre And Post Workout Skincare Tips

Stay hydrated before, during, and after your workout by drinking plenty of water.

In addition to following these pre and post workout skincare tips, it is important to drink plenty of water to stay hydrated and keep your skin healthy and clear.

Exercise is one of the best things you can do for your body, mind, and skin. It promotes good circulation, increases oxygen flow, and helps detoxify your skin, leaving you with a radiant glow. However, it's important to be mindful of your skincare routine before and after your workout to ensure your skin stays healthy and clear.

Here, Dr Gagan Bhatia, founder of Uniqaya, shares skincare tips to follow pre and post workout.

Pre-workout skincare

Cleanse your face: It's essential to start with a clean slate before exercising. Use a gentle cleanser to remove dirt, oil, and makeup from your skin. Avoid using harsh scrubs that can damage your skin and strip away its natural oils.

TRENDING NOW

Apply sunscreen: If you're exercising outdoors, always apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen with at least SPF 50 to protect your skin from harmful UV rays. Sunscreen also helps prevent premature aging and skin cancer.

Moisturize: If you have dry or sensitive skin, apply a lightweight moisturizer before your workout. This will help keep your skin hydrated and prevent it from becoming too dry during exercise.

Post-workout skincare

Cleanse your face: After your workout, cleanse your face again to remove sweat, dirt, and bacteria that may have accumulated on your skin during your workout. Use a gentle cleanser that won't dry out your skin.

You may like to read

Exfoliate: Exfoliating your skin once or twice a week can help remove dead skin cells and unclog pores. This can help prevent breakouts and improve the overall texture of your skin. Use a gentle exfoliating scrub or chemical exfoliant to avoid damaging your skin.

Moisturize: After cleansing and exfoliating, apply a hydrating moisturizer to your skin. This will help restore moisture and prevent your skin from becoming dehydrated.

Don't forget your body: Your face isn't the only part of your skin that needs attention after a workout. Take a shower and use a body wash to remove sweat and bacteria from your body. Apply body butter to keep your skin hydrated.

In addition to these tips, Dr Bhatia highlights that it is important to stay hydrated before, during, and after your workout by drinking plenty of water, which can help flush toxins from your body and keep your skin healthy and clear.

RECOMMENDED STORIES