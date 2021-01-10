Potato Juice Benefits: Have dry skin? Want to get rid of blemishes? Potato juice can help you get rid of these skin problems and more.

The world of natural and organic ingredients has so much to offer when it comes to skincare. But as much as we love our natural concoctions, it can sometimes be very confusing. But some ingredients are proven beneficial for the skin. Potato is one natural remedy that can work wonders for your skin. According to a study published in the Journal of Medicinal Plants Studies, an uncooked potato contains potassium, Sulphur, phosphorus and chloride – all of which is beneficial for the skin.

Potato Juice Benefits For Skin

If you are wondering what a fat, round vegetable could possibly do for your skin, think again! Dabbing some potato juice on your skin can be beneficial for your skin in more ways than one. Since it is nutrient-dense, it offers a wide range of benefits for your body and skin.

Preparation: Wash the potatoes and clean out sprouts if you see any. Peel and grate the potatoes. Put the grated potatoes on a linen cloth and squeeze out the juice. You can also use the juicer to squeeze the juice. Drink it immediately.

Without further ado, let’s check out the benefits of potato juice for the skin.

Helps With Dry Skin

Potato juice is high in vitamin C – an ingredient beneficial for hydrating the skin. So, you must drink a glass of potato juice in order to keep the dryness away. If you don’t want to drink the juice, you can apply it on the face using a cotton swab.

Removes Blemishes And Dark Spots

Have blemishes and dark spots on the face? Fret not, applying potato juice can give some relief. Just apply the potato juice on the affected area with a cotton swab. Let it dry and wash it off with normal water. Repeat the procedure every 3-4 days to see the difference.

Fights The Signs Of Aging

Worried the signs of ageing will appear sooner than you expected? Potato juice can help prevent ageing and reduce wrinkles on the face. All you need to do is mix some potato juice with curd and apply it on the affected area. It will help reduce the appearance of wrinkles and give your face a youthful glow.

May Relieve Eczema

Eczema is a condition that causes your skin to become inflamed, itchy, dry and rough. Studies have suggested that potato may help relieve symptoms of eczema. You can drink a glass of potato juice every day or apply it on the affected areas. While this may work, it is always a good idea to consult your doctor before going ahead with trying new things on your skin.

Are There Any Side Effects Of Potato Juice?

Just like anything, potato juice can also be harmful in some cases. Studies have found that consuming too much of it can lead to an upset stomach, diarrhoea and vomiting. It also contains high levels of sugar, which is not good for someone with diabetes. Pregnant and breastfeeding women should also be careful and consult their doctor before consuming the juice.

Note: Consult a medical practitioner before using any tips mentioned in the article.