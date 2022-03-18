Post Holi Skincare: Home Remedies To Reduce Skin Damage Caused By Harmful Colours

Time and again, experts say that Holi skin colours can lead to several skin allergies and problems. To take care of your skin post-Holi, here are some dermatologist-recommended home remedies to protect your skin from skin damage.

The festival of colours, Holi is here! While the festival is full of fun, it can be troublesome for your skin. We don't think we need to tell you how. As you get all ready to enjoy this event with your loved ones, friends and family, there are a few things you should keep in mind before you begin experimenting with colours, as this can lead to a variety of problems and damage to your skin.

The age-old wisdom "prevention is better than cure" holds true for skin damage caused by colours used in Holi. Dr Sirisha Singh, Dermatologist says, "It is better to be safe and use herbal colours. Also, the skin needs to be moisturised before playing Holi and the colours need to be washed off gently with mild soap to prevent skin damage. But there will always be a few mishaps and we often see people in the clinic the day after Holi with skin damage."

Post-Holi Skincare: Home Remedies For Skin Damage

The common problems seen are cuts or abrasions on the skin and eczema or an allergic reaction on the skin.

Hydrate your skin

For all skin problems associated with Holi colours, it is important to use a mild pH balanced cleanser with cold water or lukewarm water to cleanse the skin. A good hydrating cream should be used several times a day to lubricate the skin.

Reduce the infection risk

When there is a cut or an abrasion, the skin barrier function is lost increasing the likelihood of a skin infection. The area looks rough and there may be some pain when pressure is applied to the area. It is worthwhile using an antiseptic cream like Neosporin cream. This will help minimise the risk of infection.

Get rid of itchy skin

When people are allergic to colours, the skin may go red in patches, the area feels dry or rough to touch and some itching may be experienced. This often requires a short-term use of steroid cream which can be obtained by a dermatologist's prescription.

Soothe skin burns with a moisturizer

Some people have an intense reaction to certain skin colours and have an almost chemical burn type of reaction on the skin. The skin may look bright flaming red or black. There is an intense burning sensation on the skin, and this is often associated with extreme discomfort. Soothe the skin using a moisturiser frequently at home. A dermatologist may be consulted, and some steroid creams may be prescribed which may also need to be combined with an antiseptic cream.