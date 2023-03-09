Post Holi Skin Care: Tips To Minimize The Harmful Effects Of Artificial Colours

Taking care of your skin after the Holi bash. If you experience itching or a rash even after the colours have been washed off, consult a dermatologist.

You missed the pre-Holi skin care regimen, and got exposed to artificial colours? Worry not! You still have time to save your skin from those toxic chemicals and harmful pollutants present in colours.

Get to know the post Holi skincare tips from Dr. Vandana Punjabi, Consultant Dermatologist And Trichologist, at Khar and Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital.

Dr. Vandana says, "As the festival of colors entered, many of us couldn't follow the pre-Holi skin care regimen because of our busy lifestyles and unplanned holidays. While staying away from artificial colours and using natural colors that are free from toxic chemicals is the best practice, it may not be feasible for many. It is, therefore, best to add a few steps to your skincare regimen post this Holi so that the damaging effects of harmful colours are minimized. It is important to take care of your skin post Holi by following a few skin care measures."

The dermatologist suggests following these tips to reduce the harmful effects of Holi colours.

Use a gentle cleanser with warm water

After participating in Holi, wash your skin with a mild cleaner to remove the coloured powder. Use mild soaps and scrubs instead of abrasive ones because they might harm your skin and increase its susceptibility to dryness and irritation. To remove the colours, wash your skin with warm water, then pat your skin dry with a soft towel.

Moisturize your skin

Moisturization is an indispensable part of the skincare regimen. And Holi is all the more reason why this step should be paid extra attention to. Use a thick moisturizing lotion all over the body. As always, prepping your face with hyaluronic acid serum will increase the moisture-locking capacity of the skin. To seal the moisturization further, add a layer of petroleum jelly on top of it. Based on your skin and hair type, you can also go for oils such as almond, coconut, or mustard. This will help cleaning your skin perfectly and gently.

Use sunscreen generously

Do not forget to apply sunscreen post-moisturization and before oil application. It is best to invest in a water-resistant sunscreen as the regular one is bound to wear out when you get drenched in water and liquid colors and even after you colored with joy of this festival, the technique will help you keep your skin healthy and recover from the after effects of the harmful pollutants. Look for a minimum of SPF 30 in the sunscreen as an SPF below that would render no use.

Lip balm is a must

Lips should not be overlooked while taking care of the skin. Add a generous amount of lip balm. This will not only keep the lips moisturized but will ensure that any cracks in the lips. Again, do not hesitate to coat the lips with petroleum jelly to seal the moisture.

When to consult a dermatologist

Once the Holi fun is over, take a warm bath and wash off all the color stains from the body using a gentle body wash. Using aloe vera gel on the body or the grandma's recipe of a soothing pack made of basic cooking ingredients like curd, turmeric, and ground flour will take care of any unheeded stain of color. Consult a dermatologist if you experience itching or a rash that does not go away once the colors have been washed off.

Final message

Celebrating Holi without being soaked in a rainbow of colors is unimaginable. While the festival calls for all things colorful, one cannot deny the harmful effects of artificial colours that are brimming with toxic chemicals. It is a must to take care of your skin after Holi which can help you to get rid of the harmful effects of colors and pollutants. We can follow the skin care regime given above after Holi to keep up the good health of our skin.

