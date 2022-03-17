Post Holi Skin Care Guide : e’clat Superior

Post-Holi Regime of e'clat Superior skincare range will help you to protect your skin and face while you let loose.

The festival of colors is the ideal time to brave the gulal, listen to that banging Holi playlist and savour the festive delicacies. But once you are content after your fill of Holi festivities for the year, with all the pranks and smearing of gulal , it's time to give your skin damage some attention. Even if you have well moisturised your skin and used oil as a barrier around your skin and colours, some damage occurs, keeping your skin dry and flaky. To regain that glowing, supple skin, post-Holi skin care is just as important as pre-Holi skincare. Hence, this Post-Holi Regime of e'clat Superior skincare range will help you to protect your skin and face while you let loose.

e'clat Hydrating Cream Cleanser

Being an amalgamation of ingredients such as Moringa Extract, NIacinamide, Cetyl Alcohol, Stearyl Alcohol, Sodium Gluconate, and Ethylhexylglycerin, e'clat Superior hydrating cream cleanser gives your face a supple, smooth, and hydrated appearance. As a result, it is critical to wash your face with a hydrating cream cleanser as washing your face with a chemical-laden face wash will harm your skin. This step also contributes to the formation of a barrier between the skin and chemicals, preventing them from penetrating and harming the skin.

e'clat superior Glow Tonic Exfoliating Facial Toner

The e'clat Superior Glow Tonic Exfoliating Facial Toner, which contains Glycolic Acid 5%, Lactic Acid 5%, Red Ginseng, Witch-Hazel, Rosehip seed oil, Rose petal-water, Hibiscus oil, and Aloe vera, is suitable for all skin types for proper exfoliation and cleansing of the skin. This toner tightens and minimises the appearance of pores, regulates sebum production, and prevents acne. It gently cleanses your skin of all residue without drying or irritating it while also restoring the protective skin barrier. Therefore, making it a perfect product for applying on the skin post the colourful celebrations.

e'clat Superior Double Repair Hydramoist Moisturizer

The e'clat Superior Double Repair Hydramoist Moisturizer has proven effective in exfoliating the skin to remove dead skin cells and keep the skin healthy and glowing with its rich concentration of ingredients such as Probiobalance 2 percent +Ceramide 3 percent + Niacinamide 5 percent + Hyaluronic Acid 1 percent, etc. Appling face moisturisers to rehydrate your skin after enjoying the festival of colours can protect it from harsh chemicals. This will help replenish the skin, restore its oil balance, and protect your skin from absorbing harmful chemicals. This moisturiser provides unrivalled radiance when applied twice daily to the face.

e'clat Superior, an advanced skincare brand has such a diverse range of exquisite concoctions that can help one prevent skin damage of any kind. With all of the upcoming festivities, it is critical to maintaining an advanced skincare routine. The brand believes that the best foundation you can wear is healthy, vibrant skin and a regular skincare routine can make it possible. Hence, enter their world of magic and see for yourself how the brand does justice to your skin, giving it the look you've always wanted.