GuaSha and face rollers are a lot in trend these days. If you're also using any of these tools use it only once a week for about 15-20 minutes says Dr Stuti Khare Shukla MD Dermatologist Hair Growth Queen of India. The expert also explains the benefits of the facial tools how to use them which one is right for you and more. Keep reading - GuaSha and face roller: How are they different? Basically GuaSha and face rollers have the same functions but they do differ slightly. GuaSHa helps in tightening of the lower facial muscles whereas face rollers