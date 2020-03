Your attempt to pop a pimple can lead to breaking your skin barrier and increase risk of permanent acne scarring.

Acne is a common skin condition, especially among teenagers. It occurs when your hair follicles become plugged with oil and dead skin cells, which cause whiteheads, blackheads or pimples. Acne usually appears on the face, forehead, chest, upper back and shoulders. When we have acne, we are often tempted to pop it. But don’t do that because popping can worsen blemishes and cause scarring or infection. In case you have accidentally popped it, here’s what celebrity dermatologist Dr. Rashmi Shetty suggests you should do so that it doesn’t worsen the situation.

Contain the infection by keeping the place clean

Wash it off with a face wash or water

When the place is dry, apply antibiotic ointment on the open surface

Avoid sun exposure on that area

If the irritation continues, apply ice around it to reduce inflammation

Listen to Dr. Rashmi Shetty to deal with acne problem.

View this post on Instagram What do you do after popping an acne 😋😁 A post shared by Rashmi Shetty (@drrashmishettyra) on Mar 10, 2020 at 8:32pm PDT

Why you should not pop a pimple?

Your attempt to pop a pimple can lead to breaking your skin barrier and increase risk of permanent acne scarring. Popping a pimple that contains infected pus can spread bacteria into other pore and hair follicles. This can create a bigger acne outbreak. While some pimples can be popped, doing it incorrectly can lead to infection and scars.

How to Safely Pop a Pimple

If you’re going to pop your pimple, follow these safety guidelines.

Wash your hands thoroughly to avoid cross-infecting with bacteria from your hands

Take a sewing needle and sterilize it by rubbing alcohol.

Now, carefully insert the needle at widest part of your pimple. Make sure not to draw blood when you do this.

Use a cotton ball to drain your pimple. Don’t push the pus out of it, instead hold your skin taut so that the other layers of skin drain the pimple for you.

Using an antimicrobial drying agent, like witch hazel, sterilize the area of your pimple.

Here’s what to do next after popping a pimple

The work isn’t over yet. It is important to take care of that area so that you don’t end up with scarring or cause more blemishes to arise in the area.