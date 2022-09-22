Pigmentation Disorders: Japanese Scientists Identify Role Of Sensory Neurons In Skin Pigmentation

Scientists at The University of Tokyo have discovered a new target for treating pigmentation disorders, including skin color patches.

Skin pigmentation disorders are known to be caused by abnormal production of melanin, which is a pigment produced by skin cells called melanocytes. When melanocytes become damaged or less in number, melanin production gets affected (either increases or decreases) and this results in pigmentation disorders. While some pigmentation disorders cause skin color patches, others affect the entire body.

Now, Japanese scientists have found a new target for treating pigmentation disorders the sensory neurons in human skin.

A research team led by the Institute of Industrial Science, The University of Tokyo, has discovered that sensory neurons in human skin play an important role in pigmentation and physiology. Reporting their study in Cell Reports this month, the experts suggested this discovery could lead to the development of new drugs for pigmentation disorders.

Our skin holds a lot of secrets

We know that sensory neurons in the skin help us feel sensations, but these cells do more than that, said the University of Tokyo researchers.

They have found that sensory nerve cells in human skin secrete a protein called Repulsive Guidance Molecule B (RGMB), which regulates melanocytes, including their survival and darkness.

Medical conditions such as neurocutaneous diseases and melanoma are often associated with pigmentation disorders, and chemical and topical treatments are not very effective in such cases. The University of Tokyo researchers hope that their discovery will lead to the development of new drugs that could be used along with current therapies for better outcomes.

Pigmentation disorders

Pigmentation disorders do not just remain on the skin, they can lead to psychosocial problems.

Hyperpigmentation, resulting from excess melanin production, is a common pigmentation disorder. It appears as dark patches or spots on the skin.

Hypopigmentation, resulting from low amount of melanin production, is characterized with loss of skin color. People with this condition develop patches of light skin that are lighter than their normal skin color.