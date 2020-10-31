Phytoceramides are plant-based ceramides that help to hydrate the skin. But are they really a 'facelift in a bottle'? Here's everything you need to know.

From beauty treatments to gadgets to new ingredients, the ever-so booming skincare industry is moving faster than ever. Every year, we come across a breakout star that becomes instantly popular among beauty enthusiasts. The latest to join the beauty realm is phytoceramides. In a long list of skincare ingredients, this one is the latest to be touted as the secret to luminous skin. If you too are wondering what phytoceramides are, we have you covered.

We talked to Dr. Deepika Lunawat, Consultant, Dermatology/Cosmetology, Fortis Malar Hospital, to help you understand all about phytoceramides.

What are phytoceramides?

Phytoceramides are plant-derived ceramides. The word "Phyto" means plant, and ceramides are lipids (oily substances) found in the outer layers of the skin. They act as a barrier and help retain the moisture in the skin.

However, factors like increasing age, environmental factors like cold weather, air pollution, UV rays, and skin problems such as psoriasis and eczema can reduce the concentration of ceramides in our skin.

Are phytoceramides good for the skin?

“Permeability barrier function plays an important role in maintaining skin moisture balance. It is executed by lipid lamellar, which consists of ceramides, cholesterol, and free fatty acids (FFAs) residing in the extracellular domain of stratum corneum.”

“Although the phytoceramide based moisturizers improve abnormal skin conditions to some extent, they do not exactly mimic the skin lipid composition and structural organization observed in human stratum corneum,” Dr. Lunawat said.

She further explained that skin diseases such as atopic dermatitis and psoriasis and aged skin are characterized by dysfunctional skin barrier and dryness, which are associated with reduced levels of Ceramide.

However, regular use of phytoceramides may help those with dull, irritated and dry skin. Some studies have postulated that applying a ceramide cream to the skin may reduce dryness in people suffering from conditions like eczema and psoriasis.

Are they really a ‘facelift in a bottle’?

“Referring to phytoceramides as a “facelift in a bottle” would be an exaggeration. Yes, they add value to the regular skincare routine we follow, but they won’t give an anti-age look,” she opined.

While phytoceramides are great for moisturizing the skin, retinoids (vitamin-A based drugs) are better to keep wrinkles at bay.

Are phytoceramides safe to use?

Dr Lunawat explained that since phytoceramides are derived from plants, so they are not harmful as such. However, a test patch should be done before application as any product can cause irritant dermatitis. Plus, there is limited research on the use of ceramides supplements. So, it is better to be safe than sorry later.

As mentioned, the production of ceramides slows down as we age. So, it is important to include ceramides in your diet. Soybeans, dairy products, eggs, sweet potatoes, wheat, millet, corn, spinach, and brown rice are some of the sources rich in ceramides.

Takeaway

Phytoceramides are plant-based ceramides, which protects the outer layer of the skin and keeps it hydrated. It can help boost skin’s barrier function, reduce dryness, and hydrate the skin. It can also help people suffering from conditions such as psoriasis and eczema. However, it is vital to do a patch test first or consult a doctor before you include it in your skincare regimen.