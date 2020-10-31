From beauty treatments to gadgets to new ingredients the ever-so booming skincare industry is moving faster than ever. Every year we come across a breakout star that becomes instantly popular among beauty enthusiasts. The latest to join the beauty realm is phytoceramides. In a long list of skincare ingredients this one is the latest to be touted as the secret to luminous skin. If you too are wondering what phytoceramides are we have you covered. We talked to Dr. Deepika Lunawat Consultant Dermatology/Cosmetology Fortis Malar Hospital to help you understand all about phytoceramides. What are phytoceramides? Phytoceramides are plant-derived ceramides.