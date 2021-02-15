Photofacial also known as photo rejuvenation is a skin treatment that uses a light-based technology for addressing a number of skin issues like age spots sun damage and open pores wrinkles and fine lines. This medical facial is usually offered at medical spas skin clinic specialized resorts and holistic care centres. In this article we will talk about the benefits and side effects of this treatment as well as how it is performed and who should get it. Types of photofacial treatments There are two types of photofacial treatments: IPL (intense-pulsed light) and LED (light-emitting diode). LED treatments also referred