Photofacial, also known as photo rejuvenation, is a skin treatment that uses a light-based technology for addressing a number of skin issues like age spots, sun damage, and open pores, wrinkles and fine lines. This medical facial is usually offered at medical spas, skin clinic, specialized resorts, and holistic care centres. In this article we will talk about the benefits and side effects of this treatment, as well as how it is performed and who should get it.

Types of photofacial treatments

There are two types of photofacial treatments: IPL (intense-pulsed light) and LED (light-emitting diode).

LED treatments, also referred to as a non-IPL or "light therapy", are commonly suggested for people with sensitive skin for treating minor skin problems like wrinkles, blemish, mark, etc. This is because this type of photo facial only acts on the outer layer of the skin's top layer (epidermis).

An LED photofacial is performed using a handheld device or lamp that emits various LED lights. It is a painless procedure and may require multiple sittings depending on your skin condition. This procedure could help boost collagen production and results in plumper, younger-looking skin. It can also help get rid of the bacteria that causes acne. An LED photo facial is sometimes offered in a day spa as an add-on feature to a regular facial.

If you have more serious conditions that affect deeper layers of skin, Intense-pulsed light (IPL) treatments may be best for you. This procedure is used to treat a variety of skin conditions ranging from wrinkles, brown spots, spider veins, broken capillaries, to sun damage. It uses a blast of light at intense pulses, outside the bandwidth of laser, that penetrates deep into the skin’s second layer (dermis) without harming the top layer. This may also require several visits at a suggested interval of 3-4 week depending on your condition and goal.

Benefits of photofacial

A popular skincare treatment among celebrities and Hollywood actresses, photofacial can help reduce many of your skin problems at once. It can help:

Reduce wrinkles, acne scars appearance of blemishes

Tightens skin pores

Improves skin’s tone and texture

Treat rosacea (an enlarged facial blood vessel condition that causes redness) and Melasma (a common skin problem that causes dark, discoloured patches on your skin)

Minimizes hyper-pigmentation, freckles, sun spots

Treats broken Capillaries

Removes dark under eye circles

A single sitting of photofacial treatments may take minimum 20 minutes to maximum 1 hour depending upon the area of treatment. Not just photofacial treatments are less expensive than other skin rejuvenation procedures, but the results last longer.

The cost of photofacial ranges from INR 2,000 to 5,000 in India for a single session.

Side effects of photofacial

Photofacial treatment may cause temporary side-effects such redness, mild swelling, tiny blisters, bruising, etc. which typically go away within a day or two. In rare cases, some people may experience bruising, blistering, change in skin colour or infection.

If you’re planning to get this skin treatment, always look for specialized clinics, and medical spas where the procedure is performed by trained technicians and dermatologists with safe and advanced technology.

Avoid this skin treatment while on a vacation as UV exposure can agitate your already sensitive skin and aggravate the side effects. Pregnant women should also avoid this treatment.