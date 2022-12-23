Period Blood Facial Trending On Internet: Here’s What An Expert Says About It

Applying menstrual blood on the face can trigger acne and skin infections. Period blood facial is being confused with vampire facial, says an Aesthetic Surgeon.

A bizarre skincare trend is going viral on TikTok. Videos with hashtags #periodfacemask, #menstruationmasking have been recently gaining popularity on the social media platform. TikTokers are seen using menstrual blood to create a DIY face mask. Can applying period blood on the face really help you achieve clear, glowing skin? Let's ask a skin specialist.

"This is a very disturbing trend. Menstrual blood contains dead cells shed from the endothelial lining of the uterus, it contains vaginal secretions, which may harbour bacteria. Such secretions when directly applied on face can in fact trigger acne and skin infections," says Dr. Shraddha Deshpande, Consultant - Plastic, Reconstructive & Aesthetic Surgeon, Wockhardt Hospital, Mumbai Central.

"It is not effective at all. Vampire facial is an entirely different entity and is being confused with period blood facial," she adds.

What is Vampire facial?

Vampire facial was popularised by TV star Kim Kardashain. Dr. Deshpande elaborates, "It is a common procedure performed by eminent cosmetologists all over and is popular with celebrities. In this procedure, we extract about 20-30 ml of patient's blood by sterile technique. This blood is then centrifuged, platelet rich plasma is obtained from this. This serum is then injected into the dermal tissue with the help of tiny injections or by microneedling. This helps in improving fine lines and wrinkles, decreases age spots and pigmentation and gives a healthy glow to your face."

Check this blood facial video shared by a Twitter user:

There are many factors that can harm your skin health, including changes in weather, unhealthy lifestyle, certain daily habits of yours, chemicals in the products, etc. Below Dr. Deshpande has suggested some simple tricks to keep your skin healthy and maintain its glow.

Follow a customized skin care routine.

Wash your face twice daily using a cleanser appropriate for your skin type

Use sunscreen regularly, even in winters.

Don't be harsh on your skin, avoid over washing and over-exfoliating your face.

Drink at least 2 liters water daily to keep your skin hydrated

Avoid eating fried, salty foods as well as sugary drinks

Eat lots of foods that are rich in antioxidants such as fruits, vegetables, nuts, and seeds.

Get 7-9 hours of sleep every night for healthy skin.