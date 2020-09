Coconut oil has antibacterial, antifungal, and moisturizing properties and therefore many women swear by it as a great natural facial skincare solution. But it may not be a good idea to use coconut oil on your face. For people with severely dry skin, applying coconut oil may help restore moisture content. However, coconut oil may be problematic for most of us, especially people with very oily skin, as it can lead to more breakouts and clogged pores. Below are some reasons why you shouldn’t use coconut oil on your face. Also Read - Avoid these foods and drinks if you have psoriasis

Coconut oil is not for sensitive skin

Coconut oil could be a big problem for sensitive or blemish-prone skin. Because coconut oil can't penetrate the pores and sits on top of the skin, it can suffocate your skin and clog your pores and cause breakouts.

Do not apply coconut oil or any oil on acne or broken skin. It can clog the pores and irritate the skin and make the condition worse.

Do not use coconut oil as a facial moisturizer

Coconut oil contains saturated fats, which may help repair your skin’s natural barrier and trap in moisture. This can in turn help soothe rashes, and heal dry, flaky skin. While these moisturizing properties can work well on your ashy elbows and cracked heels, it is not a great idea to use coconut oil as a facial moisturizer. Coconut oil may benefit areas where your skin is thicker, but it may be too heavy on your face, where it can clog pores.

An ideal facial moisturizer should be the one that hydrates your skin while remaining light enough to prevent clogging your pores. If you’re looking for a natural moisturizer, try aloe vera. This wonder herb can help soothe skin irritation and help wounds heal faster. But unlike coconut oil, it won’t clog your pores. The best about aloe vera gel is that it suits all skin types.

Coconut oil won’t help minimize face wrinkles

As we age, our body produces less collagen, the protein that helps the skin maintain elasticity. This lack of collagen results in the appearance of common signs of aging such as fine lines, wrinkles, and sagging skin. Coconut oil is thought to be a great collagen-boosting supplement? Does it really work? It may appear to help smoothen out lines, but coconut or any other oil cannot produce collagen as they do not penetrate the basic layer, say dermatologists. Here are three best ways to prevent or reverse early signs of aging –

Stay out of the sun as much as possible

Always wear a sunscreen with at least 30 SPF

If you’re a smoker, kick the habit

Exercise daily

Do leave coconut oil on your face good overnight

Using coconut oil overnight can lead to clogged pores and result in breakouts. However, some oils like grapeseed oil and hemp seed oil can work wonders as overnight emollients to soften skin as you sleep. They are also great makeup removers.

Coconut oil is a natural remedy for certain skin conditions

Although coconut oil may not do any significant benefit on your face, it has been found effective in treating a variety of skin conditions on other areas. For example, coconut oil may help ease physical symptoms of atopic dermatitis—a skin condition that makes your skin red and itchy, especially in children.

One study revealed that coconut oil is effective at combating colonization of Staphylococcus aureus, a type of bacteria that causes the immune system to react by breaking out in dry, scaly patches. Another study suggested that coconut oil can help treat xerosis, a skin condition that also causes dry, scaly skin similar to atopic dermatitis. In 2010, an animal study found that wounds heal faster when treated with virgin coconut oil.