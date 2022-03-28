Overcome body odour, excessive sweating with these tips from Shahnaz Husain

- Health A-Z
Perspiration is the body's natural way of cooling itself. In summer, our sweat mixes with surface bacteria and can decompose fast, creating problems of body odour. The waste matter that is secreted with sweat has to be removed by washing and bathing, in order to feel cool and fresh. Bathing and scrubbing help to clear away germs, dirt and odour. All parts of the body must be washed well, specially the neck, armpits and feet. These are the areas where germs accumulate and cause odour.
Adding cologne to the bath water leaves the body fragrant. Colognes also have a cooling effect. Shower gels and body shampoos, containing natural ingredients, like sandalwood, rose and khus have a cooling and refreshing effect. Wear cotton underwear and clothes during summer. Porous materials help sweat to evaporate. Loose, light clothing is much more appropriate and comfortable during summer. Of course, daily changes of clothing is a must.
The use of anti-perspirants and deodorants do help. Most deodorants are also anti-perspirants. A spray, rather than the roll-on deodorants may be more suitable in summer, but this is a matter of personal choice. However, be sure to choose a mild deodorant, as strong built-in anti-perspirants can cause skin irritation or sensitive reactions. It is always better to try them out on a small area, on the inner arm, first. If the skin tingles or burns for more than a minute, you should not use it. Some people find the use of talcum powders quite adequate. They do absorb perspiration and maintain freshness for some time.
Climate also plays a part in choosing the right perfume. In hot and humid conditions, it is better to go for light, lemony and fresh fragrances, rather than heavy ones. The effect of perfumes intensifies in hot and humid weather. A heavy perfume can be quite overpowering. Lemon, rose, lavender or sandalwood are light and refreshing during hot weather.
We share a few tips to prevent body odour and keep fresh all day.
Be generous with the use of colognes, even splashing them on. Colognes and Eau de Toilette constitute mainly water, or a mixture of alcohol and water, with only 2 to 5 per cent perfume. They are lighter and leave a light lingering fragrance.
How to use
Bicarbonate of soda (baking soda) helps to prevent body odour.
How to use
This is a surprising use of potato slices.
Rose water is a natural coolant and also fragrant.
For excessive perspiration (which can result in body odour), Ayurveda gives some dietary suggestions.
(This article is authored by Shahnaz Husain, a Padma Shri Award recipient and pioneer of the Ayurvedic beauty movement and the head of a global network of franchise ventures and 375 formulations.)
