Overcome body odour, excessive sweating with these tips from Shahnaz Husain

All parts of the body must be washed well, specially the neck, armpits and feet. These are the areas where germs accumulate and cause odour.

Summer brings relief from the cold winter months but it also comes with issues of body odour and excessive sweating.

Perspiration is the body's natural way of cooling itself. In summer, our sweat mixes with surface bacteria and can decompose fast, creating problems of body odour. The waste matter that is secreted with sweat has to be removed by washing and bathing, in order to feel cool and fresh. Bathing and scrubbing help to clear away germs, dirt and odour. All parts of the body must be washed well, specially the neck, armpits and feet. These are the areas where germs accumulate and cause odour.

Adding cologne to the bath water leaves the body fragrant. Colognes also have a cooling effect. Shower gels and body shampoos, containing natural ingredients, like sandalwood, rose and khus have a cooling and refreshing effect. Wear cotton underwear and clothes during summer. Porous materials help sweat to evaporate. Loose, light clothing is much more appropriate and comfortable during summer. Of course, daily changes of clothing is a must.

ANTI-PERSPIRANTS AND DEODORANTS HELP

The use of anti-perspirants and deodorants do help. Most deodorants are also anti-perspirants. A spray, rather than the roll-on deodorants may be more suitable in summer, but this is a matter of personal choice. However, be sure to choose a mild deodorant, as strong built-in anti-perspirants can cause skin irritation or sensitive reactions. It is always better to try them out on a small area, on the inner arm, first. If the skin tingles or burns for more than a minute, you should not use it. Some people find the use of talcum powders quite adequate. They do absorb perspiration and maintain freshness for some time.

GO FOR LIGHT, LEMONY FRAGRANCES

Climate also plays a part in choosing the right perfume. In hot and humid conditions, it is better to go for light, lemony and fresh fragrances, rather than heavy ones. The effect of perfumes intensifies in hot and humid weather. A heavy perfume can be quite overpowering. Lemon, rose, lavender or sandalwood are light and refreshing during hot weather.

TIPS FOR PREVENTING BODY ODOUR

We share a few tips to prevent body odour and keep fresh all day.

Splash on some cologne

Be generous with the use of colognes, even splashing them on. Colognes and Eau de Toilette constitute mainly water, or a mixture of alcohol and water, with only 2 to 5 per cent perfume. They are lighter and leave a light lingering fragrance.

You may like to read

How to use

Colognes can be added to bath water.

Or, add eau de cologne to a mug of water and used as a last rinse. It has a cooling effect too.

Baking soda to the rescue

Bicarbonate of soda (baking soda) helps to prevent body odour.

How to use

Make a paste of baking soda and water and apply under the arms.

You can also add lemon juice to this paste. Leave on for ten minutes and wash off with water.

Or, mix a little baking soda with your talcum powder and apply under the arms, or on the feet.

Potato slices help too

This is a surprising use of potato slices.

Potato slices can also be rubbed on areas where odour forms easily.

You can also add one teaspoon alum to your bath water.

Crush some mint leaves and add them too.

The use of rose water

Rose water is a natural coolant and also fragrant.

It can always be added generously to bath water.

Add 2 drops of Tea Tree Essential Oil to two tablespoons of water or rose water.

Apply this under the arms with cotton wool.

DIETARY SUGGESTIONS FOR EXCESSIVE PERSPIRATION

For excessive perspiration (which can result in body odour), Ayurveda gives some dietary suggestions.

Sip "nimbu paani."

Sip ginger tea before and after your meals.

Chop fresh ginger root finely and mix with a pinch of salt. Chew a little of this before your meal.

Sipping warm water with your meal may also help.

Light diet and less spices are advised.

Eat smaller meals.

(This article is authored by Shahnaz Husain, a Padma Shri Award recipient and pioneer of the Ayurvedic beauty movement and the head of a global network of franchise ventures and 375 formulations.)