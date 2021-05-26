Nutricosmetics are products and components that work as nutritional supplements to care for the natural attractiveness of the skin nails and hair. It is the latest trend in beauty trend that aims at promoting beauty from within. In recent times people have become highly aware of the skincare products they use and focusing on the kind of foods that they should eat to keep their skin healthy. The term ‘Nutricosmetics’ is the birth child of the word ‘Nutraceuticals’ which is a term coined by Dr Stephen DeFelice in 1989. Nutraceutical is an amalgamation of two words - Nutrition and Pharmaceutical”.