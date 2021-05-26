Nutricosmetics are products and components that work as nutritional supplements to care for the natural attractiveness of the skin, nails, and hair. It is the latest trend in beauty trend that aims at promoting beauty from within. In recent times, people have become highly aware of the skincare products they use and focusing on the kind of foods that they should eat to keep their skin healthy. Also Read - 3 Yoga Poses That Malaika Arora Practise Regularly For Healthy Skin

The term 'Nutricosmetics' is the birth child of the word 'Nutraceuticals', which is a term coined by Dr Stephen DeFelice in 1989. Nutraceutical is an amalgamation of two words – "Nutrition" and "Pharmaceutical". According to Anunciato,1s7.'p da Rocha Filho and Pearson, Nutricosmetics may be defined as "the use of food or oral supplements to generate an aesthetic advantage, and are also known as "beauty pills," "beauty from inside," and even "oral cosmetics."

Nutricosmetics And Key Ingredients

Nutricosmetics are supplements that include substances such as collagen, omega fatty acids, peptides, vitamins, proteins, and so on. They are commonly available as over-the-counter medications. Sunlight (UV radiation), infrared light, and a person's physiological metabolism all produce 'reactive oxygen species or ROS.' These ROS, in turn, cause oxidation of DNA, proteins, and lipids in the body, resulting in skin ageing. The body, on the other hand, creates antioxidants that can counteract harmful ROS.

Natural ROS Reducing Nutrients

There are some key nutrients that help get rid of nutrients, including:

Vitamins

Vitamin C and E are an integral part of skincare and many natural products are induced with these nutrients. Raw red and green peppers, oranges, acerola, grapefruits, kiwi, strawberries, broccoli, and brussels sprouts are high in vitamin C. Nuts, seeds, vegetables, maize, soy, and margarine all contain vitamin E. Both have been demonstrated to reduce skin damage caused by UV radiation when consumed.

Carotenoids

Carotenoids are pigments in plants, algae and photosynthetic bacteria that protect against the harmful UV rays of the sun. Some of these like beta-carotene, Lutein, Zeaxanthin and Lycopene are not synthesized in the body. So, they are derived from plants and are commonly found in orange, red, and yellow meals.

Polyphenols

Curcumin, tea polyphenols, and grape polyphenols contain anti-inflammatory properties and antioxidants that protect the skin against UV rays.

Minerals

Minerals such as copper aid in skin renewal and collagen synthesis, whilst zinc is anti-inflammatory and protects against UV radiation. In contrast, selenium protects cellular DNA from harm.

Omega 3 And Omega 6

Canola oil, cold-water fish, nuts and seeds are some of the food rich in omega-3 and omega-6 acids. They contain anti-inflammatory properties and aid in the structural stability of the cells.

Collagen

Collagen is your body’s most prevalent protein. It helps to strengthen the skin and may improve elasticity and hydration. As you get older, your body generates less collagen, which causes dry skin and wrinkles. Collagen has previously demonstrated its efficacy in terms of skin qualities. Collagen is most often obtained from dietary supplements, namely fish collagen hydrolysates.

There is no doubt that nutrition and beauty are inextricably linked, and people know that this is a crucial pillar in maintaining healthy skin. It is believed that eating fruits vegetables rich in biologically active components daily has been identified as one of the most effective anti-ageing therapies.

