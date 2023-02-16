Night Creams Are Too Heavy For Oily Skin: 5 Myths About Night Creams That Ought To Be Busted

Night creams can be beneficial for people of all ages and skin types

Use of night creams can offer a multitude of benefits, but choosing a night cream that is suitable for your skin type is important to ensure the best results.

Still wondering whether to use a night cream or not? Many people think that night creams are not necessary if one is using a good moisturizer during the day. This is one of the common myths about night creams. Is it essential to use a night cream? Who should use a night cream? How to choose the best night cream for my skin? Find answers to all your queries here:

"Night creams are indeed a god given wonder. There are a multitude of benefits that a night cream serves. However, the myths surrounding it are too many as well," says Dr Gagan Bhatia, founder of Uniqaya, a premium skincare brand.

Myths related to night creams busted

Here, Dr Bhatia has busted some of the myths related to use of night creams:

TRENDING NOW

Myth 1: Night creams are only for people with mature or aging skin.

Reality: Night creams can be beneficial for people of all ages and skin types, as they help to hydrate and nourish the skin overnight.

Myth 2: Using a night cream will cause breakouts.

You may like to read

Reality: This is not necessarily true, as night creams can help to balance the skin's natural oil production, which can reduce breakouts. However, it is important to choose a night cream that is non-comedogenic and suitable for your skin type to avoid clogged pores.

Myth 3: You only need to use a night cream in the winter.

Reality: The skin needs hydration and nourishment all year round, so it is important to use a night cream regularly, regardless of the season.

Myth 4: Night creams are too heavy for oily skin.

Reality: There are lightweight, oil-free night creams that are suitable for people with oily skin. It is important to choose a night cream that is suitable for your skin type to avoid clogging pores and causing breakouts.

Myth 5: Using a night cream is not necessary as long as you use a good moisturizer during the day.

Reality: While a good day moisturizer is important, using a night cream can provide additional benefits, such as repairing and rejuvenating the skin overnight. Additionally, the skin's natural repair processes are most active during the night, making it an ideal time for skin care products to work their magic.

What is the ideal age to start using a night cream?

If you're wondering about whether you're at a suitable age to start using a night cream, you must know something: a night cream is for everyone.

Dr Bhatia explains, "Night creams can be beneficial for people of all ages and skin types. It is a good idea for anyone looking to hydrate, nourish, and rejuvenate their skin overnight. People with dry or dehydrated skin may particularly benefit from using a night cream, as it can help to replenish moisture levels and improve the overall appearance and texture of the skin. People with aging skin may also benefit from using a night cream that contains anti-aging ingredients, such as retinol or hyaluronic acid, to help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles."

Things to keep in mind while buying a night cream

It is important to choose a night cream that is suitable for your skin type to ensure the best results, Dr Bhatia notes.

Using a night cream is essential for everyone, as it can provide additional benefits for the skin. During the night, the skin's natural repair processes are more active, making it an ideal time for skin care products to work their magic. Night creams can help to hydrate, nourish, and rejuvenate the skin, improving its overall appearance and texture. Additionally, some night creams contain anti-aging ingredients that can help to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Whether or not you need a night cream depends on your skin type and specific skin concerns. If you have dry or dehydrated skin, using a night cream can be particularly beneficial. However, if you have oily or acne-prone skin, a night cream may not be necessary, or you may need to choose a lighter, oil-free formula.

RECOMMENDED STORIES