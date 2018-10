Vibrant and vivacious costumes, intricate mehendi tattoos, backless cholis, thumping beats and some serious dance moves the nine days of Navratri are about to arrive. It’s that time of the year when the devotional energy, lively spirit and the wish to have maximum fun is at its peak. However, the accompanying nine days of fasting may make your skin look dull too. “Being a cleansing ritual, fasting is considered good for skin. Some believe it reclaims their beauty as the body wastes and toxins are purged. The flip side, which most people experience but fail to admit is the fact that, if not done properly then fasting can also rob your skin of its radiance and leave it wanting for extra care than before,” says Saumya Shetty Hegde, Dermatologist at Roots Skin Clinic. Here she gives tips on how to take care of your skin and look your best this Navaratri.

Treat your skin internally

There is a reason why your skin is called the mirror of your body. No other organ reflects the state of internal health as faithfully as your skin. An unhealthy lifestyle, lack of sleep and exercise, nutritional deficiencies all reflect on the skin. Indeed, good health and physical fitness are imperative for radiant skin. It is also directly related to the kind of nutrition the body receives. Include a variety of natural foods, like fresh fruits, raw salads, sprouts, yogurt, fresh fruit juices, leafy green vegetables, dalia, oats, green tea, in your diet. Fresh fruit juices should be diluted with water. Drink plenty of water. Foods like these remove toxins and cleanse the system, adding a glow to the skin apart from keeping you energised during non-stop dancing sessions.

Glow on the outside

The secret to keeping your skin glowing lies right there on your kitchen shelf. Tone the skin daily with chilled rose water, using cotton wool pads. In a bowl, add some rose water, soak in the cotton wool pads and keep it in the fridge. First use them to wipe the skin. Then, stroke the skin with them. On the cheeks, use outward and upward movements, ending each stroke at the temples and applying gentle pressure. On the forehead, start from the centre and go outwards on each side, again ending at the temples. For the chin, use circular movements. Then, pat the skin gently with the pads.

A `pick-me-up’ face mask can leave your skin clean and glowing. Mix honey with egg white and apply it on the face. Wash off with water after 20 minutes. For those with very dry skin, mix honey with egg yolk and a little milk. Leave on for 20 minutes. Rinse off with water. After washing off the pack, give the skin a compress with rose water soaked cotton wool pads. It is extremely refreshing, removes fatigue and adds to the glow.

Fruit packs are great for even adding radiance to the skin. They can also be applied daily. Mix grated apples with ripe papaya pulp and mashed banana. Yogurt or lemon juice can be added to the mixture. Apply it on the face and leave it on for half an hour. Wash off with plain water. It not only adds a glow, but also removes tan and softens the skin. “Dried and powdered curry leaves (kari patta) can also be added to face packs, as it is said to add a glow to the skin. It can be mixed with Fullers Earth (multani mitti) and rose water and made into a paste. Apply on the face and wash it off when it is dry. Multani mitti also clarifies the skin and is particularly useful for oily skin.