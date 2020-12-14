Skin wrinkles are the first and most visible signs of aging. As you become older the skin becomes dry thinner and less elastic resulting in the formation of lines and creases. The first wrinkles typically appear on the parts of the face where the skin naturally folds during facial expressions such as the forehead and around the eyes. These areas of the body also get the most sun exposure another main cause of wrinkles. Repetitive facial expressions like frowning or squinting also result in forehead wrinkles. This is because such expressions cause repeated contractions of the underlying muscles attached to