Skin wrinkles are the first and most visible signs of aging. As you become older, the skin becomes dry, thinner and less elastic, resulting in the formation of lines and creases. The first wrinkles typically appear on the parts of the face where the skin naturally folds during facial expressions, such as the forehead and around the eyes. These areas of the body also get the most sun exposure, another main cause of wrinkles. Repetitive facial expressions, like frowning or squinting, also result in forehead wrinkles. This is because such expressions cause repeated contractions of the underlying muscles attached to the skin.

Forehead wrinkles, which may appear as vertical or horizontal creases on the forehead, are the most visible and stubborn wrinkles. It can be hard to get rid of forehead wrinkles, unless certain cosmetic procedures are performed, such as Botulinum toxin (Botox) injection, injectable fillers and laser resurfacing. However, each of these cosmetic treatments comes with its own set of side effects.

While you can't escape skin aging altogether, you can certainly delay the process and diminish the appearance of wrinkles. Here are some natural ways to delay or reduce wrinkles on the forehead:

Keep your skin well hydrated

Inadequate water intake can leave your skin parched and dry skin is more prone to wrinkling. So, drink enough water to keep your skin well hydrated and ward off premature signs of aging. A minimum of 6 to 8 glasses of water a day can work wonders for your skin as well as over health.

Try facial exercises

In addition to aging and sun exposure, loss of fat and muscle volume beneath the overlying skin can also contribute to the development of wrinkles and fine lines. Luckily, there are many facial exercises that can address these deeper sub-structural issues by inducing underlying muscle growth. For example, the “rubber” exercise can help diminish the appearance of horizontal wrinkles on the forehead.

Put your hands on the border of your hairline on the forehead and yourself back a little bit with your hands.

Pucker or purse your lips in the shape of the letter “O” and look down.

Hold this pose for 10 seconds. You should feel the tension of the forehead constantly during this exercise.

Repeat this exercise 20 times.

Apply a Cold Compress

A 2015 study published in Dermatologic Surgery suggested focused cold therapy (FCT) as an effective, safe and non-toxic approach for the reduction of hyperdynamic forehead wrinkles. In the study, subjects treated for forehead wrinkles showed significant clinical improvement with high subject satisfaction and no serious adverse events. Cold therapy provides the skin with adequate hydration, nourishment and oxygen, leaving it well stretched and visibly smooth.

Use Aloe Vera Gel

Aloe vera has antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and UV protective properties. Applying aloe vera gel can help restore moisture to the skin, which, in turn, reduces dryness and makes wrinkles less noticeable. Some studies suggest that consuming aloe vera supplements can decrease the appearance of wrinkles by increasing the production of collagen in the body.