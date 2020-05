Are you washing your hands frequently to protect yourself from COVID-19 infection? Doing the dishes and cleaning the house because your helper can’t come due to lockdown? This is the situation most of us are facing now, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, too much exposure to water, soaps and detergent can damage your skin by stripping away its moisture. A lack of moisture can dry out your hand. Dry skin isn’t usually serious and there are many ways you can do to improve your skin, such as using moisturizers. Also Read - 5 magical kitchen ingredients to fight your skin problems during summer

There are also many foods that help lock in moisture and combat dry skin. That means what you eat can also affect your skin. Eat hydrating, moisturizing foods can soothe and nourish dry skin. Here are 6 best naturally moisturizing foods people with dry skin should add in their diet. Not just these foods will heal, soothe, and smooth your skin, but improve metabolism and aid weight loss. So, what are you waiting for? Go and check if you have these foods in your kitchen, else add them in your grocery shopping list.

Coconut oil

You must be aware of the benefits of applying coconut on your skin but eating the fruit can also work wonders for dry skin. The healthy fats in coconut can help keep your skin moisturized, and leave looking healthier and younger. In addition, it has antibacterial properties that can prevent acne outbreaks.

Avocado

This superfood contains healthy fats, proteins, and vitamins that can nourish your skin from the inside out. While the protein supports the structures of collagen and elastin in your skin, the healthy fats act as natural moisturizer. So, make sure to add avocado to your diet to get smooth and glowing skin.

Oatmeal

Packed with antioxidants, vitamins, minerals and fibre, oatmeal is one of the best foods to combat dry skin. Fibre helps prevent dead skin and reduce redness. This nutrient can also keep you feeling fuller longer as it swells in the stomach. This will help reduce your craving for sweets and salty foods that are often associated with dry skin and breakouts.

Sweet potatoes

The abundance of vitamin A in sweet potato makes it an incredible remedy for dry skin. This vegetable can lock in moisture, keep your skin glowing, and protect it from damage as well.

Vitamin A encourages healthy skin cell production, speed up healing, and prevent breakouts. It also stimulates fibroblasts, the cells responsible for developing that tissue that keeps skin firm and healthy. Vitamin A also supports the skin’s immune system and promotes natural moisturising

Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Olive oil is a popular skincare ingredient as it is a rich source of vitamin E and good fats, the nutrients that help moisturize your skin. Besides applying it on your skin, using the oil in cooking will give you the same benefits.

Carrots

Carrots are an excellent source of vitamin C, which is essential for collagen production and collagen is essential for skin elasticity. In addition, carrots are rich in vitamin A that can fight free radicals and prevent wrinkles and uneven skin tone. As mention above, vitamin A also help keep skin firm and healthy.