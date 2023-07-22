Mulethi Is A Miracle Ingredient For Reducing Dark Spots And Pigmentation: Ayurveda Expert

Mulethi, also known as Licorice root, nourishes your skin from within.

Beauty gurus' best-kept secret revealed: Mulethi can help address various skin concerns, including dark spots and pigmentation, says Kapiva's R&D Head Dr. Kriti Soni.

In today's fast-paced world, achieving flawless skin has become a common desire for many individuals. While there are numerous beauty products and treatments available in the market, it is essential to explore natural remedies rooted in traditional wisdom. Ayurveda, the ancient Indian system of medicine, offers a holistic approach to beauty that focuses on nurturing the body, mind, and spirit. Ayurveda beauty secrets have been passed down through generations, with a variety of herbs that treat every layer of your skin. One such hidden gem is Mulethi, also known as Licorice root.

Dr. Kriti Soni, R&D Head, Kapiva (an ayurvedic nutrition brand) says, "While Mulethi has been around for centuries in Ayurveda, the usage was only limited to pantry. As the consumers become conscious about the nitty gritties of their skincare routine and discover the many wonders of Mulethi, the ingredient is now making its way from their pantry to their skincare cabinets. Extracts of this ayurvedic herb help prevent dark spots and pigmentation, thus helping to achieve a healthier-looking skin."

In an exclusive conversation with TheHealthSite, Dr. Soni sheds lights on the beauty benefits of Mulethi and how we can include this miracle ingredient into our skincare routine.

TRENDING NOW

Mulethi In Skincare: How It Benefits The Skin

One of the remarkable benefits of Mulethi is its ability to reduce dark spots and pigmentation. Dark spots and pigmentation occur due to the overproduction of melanin, the pigment responsible for the colour of our skin, hair, and eyes. Factors such as sun exposure, hormonal changes, and ageing can lead to an uneven distribution of melanin, resulting in dark spots and pigmentation issues. Mulethi helps address this concern by regulating melanin production in the body.

By incorporating Mulethi into your skincare routine, you can gradually diminish the appearance of dark spots and achieve a more even skin tone. Mulethi's anti-inflammatory properties can help soothe irritated skin and reduce redness associated with various skin conditions, including acne and rosacea. It promotes healthier skin, allowing your natural beauty to shine through.

How to incorporate Mulethi into your skincare routine

New-age formats like drinkable skincare make it easier than ever before to include ingredients like Mulethi. It essentially refers to supplements or beauty products that are consumed orally to enhance the health and appearance of the skin from within. Incorporating ingestible or drinkable skincare products into your routine can complement your external skincare regimen and promote overall skin health. By nourishing your skin from within, Mulethi may help address various skin concerns and contribute to a flawless looking skin.

You may like to read

Its ability to regulate melanin production makes it a valuable ingredient in combating dark spots and pigmentation. So, include this wonder ingredient to your skincare routine today to address all your pigmentation concerns naturally.

RECOMMENDED STORIES