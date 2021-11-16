Moisturizer Mistakes: Know What You Are Doing Wrong With This Winter Staple

Moisturiser is pretty vital during the winter season but are you sure that you are using it right? Here are 5 common moisturiser mistakes that you could be making.

One might think what could be simpler than a moisturizer you just slap it on the face and rub it in and expect it to hydrate your skin! Well, that's not exactly how it works. If you have been thinking to yourself why your moisturizer isn't working like it is supposed to be, then you might be doing something wrong.

However, if your regular habit is to apply moisturiser whenever the thought occurs to you, you're squandering your money on moisturiser. Because there is a proper manner to apply it to get the most benefits for your skin. So, what are you doing wrong? Here are some common moisturizer mistakes you should avoid as suggested by dermatologist Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta.

5 Moisturizer Mistakes That You Might Be Making

Here are five typical moisturizer blunders you may be doing without even realizing it, ranging from choosing a skincare product that isn't exactly right for your skin type to neglecting to hydrate oily skin.

You Are Using Too Much Moisturizer

When it comes to moisturizer, people instantly lather their face with a lot of it, which should not be the case. According to the dermatologist, "not using the right amount of moisturizer" is one of the many mistakes people make. While studies suggest that a nickel amount should be enough for your whole face, it is best to talk to your doctor to be sure.

You Do Not Consider Your Skin Type

Not all moisturizers are created equal! So, if you are making the mistake of using a moisturizer that suits all skin types think again! According to Dr Geetika, not using the right moisturizer for your skin type is another one of the mistakes. So, choose the right moisturizer as per your skin type.

You Do Not Moisturize Every Day

Are you lazy when it comes to skincare? Well, winter is a crucial time when you need to pay extra attention to your skin. Moisturizing your skin every day is necessary to maintain the moisture barrier of your skin and prevent environmental damage as well.

You Are Only Moisturizing Your Face

Are you someone who solely moisturises your face? If that's the case, you might wish to broaden your horizons. The skin is our largest organ, and it functions as a single unit. If you neglect a major portion of it, you might not be able to achieve your best-looking skin.

You're Not Following The Rest Of Your Skincare Routine

Moisturizer is vital during the winter season, but that doesn't mean that you should skip other steps in your skincare routine. Since our skin is exposed to the sun and environmental pollutants all the time, it is important to have a good skincare routine.

