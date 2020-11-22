A moisturizer is a must in winter, regardless of what type of skin you have.

There is no one-size-fits-all solution when it comes to skincare. You need skincare products that suit your skin type as well as the weather conditions. Like you wouldn’t wear summer clothes in winter, you need to change your skincare routine as summer turns to winter. The freezing temperatures can be harsh on your skin. Low humidity, cold winds, and dry indoor air can suck the moisture out of your skin, leaving it dull, dry and flaky, making it susceptible to infections and outbreaks. It is therefore important to keep your skin moisturized and hydrated during the winter seasons. And using a good moisturizer is key to locking in your skin’s natural moisture during winter months. Also Read - Reasons why wearing sunscreen is just as important in winters

Apart from enhancing the moisture content of your skin, using a good moisturizer can soothe your skin and improve its glow. A winter moisturizer with SPF can even protect your skin from harmful UVA and UVB rays. Also Read - Shield your skin against air pollution with these simple skincare tips

But how would you know what moisturizer is best for your skin type? Here are some tips suggested by dermatologists to help you choose the right moisturizer for your skin. Also Read - Anti-aging skin care tips: Dos and don’ts to get younger looking skin

Know your skin type

A moisturizer is a must, regardless of what type of skin you have — oily, dry or a combination of both.

For those with itchy or dry skin, a thick ointment may be a great option to lock in moisture. If you have normal skin, creams will work better than ointments as they are thinner. Dermatologists recommend that people with oily skin use lighter, hydrating lotions.

So, read ingredient labels before buying a moisturizer that’s right for your skin type and age.

Oily Skin – As people with oily skin are more prone to acne, water-based, non-comedogenic moisturizers are the best choice for them. Thicker creams can irritate the skin and contribute to acne.

Dry Skin — For those with extremely dry skin, look for petroleum-based products such as Vaseline, Aquaphor and Eucerin. This will keep water from evaporating from your skin. However, these products may be suit best for nighttime routine as they can be too heavy and shiny to use during the day.

Normal Skin —A light, water-based moisturizer may work well for those with normal skin. Some dermatologists suggest lotions with 5% to 10% Cyclomethicone — a clear, alcohol-free organic compound — for normal skin type.

Sensitive Skin —Winter can be an especially harsh for people with sensitive skin. Colder, dryer weather can make the existing skin conditions even worse. Experts suggest using a moisturizer that also contains soothing ingredients such as aloe or chamomile for sensitive skin. People under this category should avoid harsh fragrances and dyes, as these ingredients can further irritate the skin.

Aging Skin — Our skin becomes naturally drier as we grow older. Therefore, oil-based moisturizers with a petroleum base are the best choice for aging skin during winters.

When and where you’re using it

While choosing a moisturizer, it is also important to consider when and where you’re using it on your body. For example, you need a light moisturizer for day and a heavier one for nighttime. Apply a thicker cream on your body and use a lightweight moisturizing lotion for your face.

Additional tips to protect your skin in winter

In addition to applying a good daily moisturizer, follow the below tips to keeping your skin looking gorgeous and glowing this winter season.

Avoid hot showers as hot water can over dry our skin and remove the natural oils that keep our skin healthy.

Use a humidifier to prevent the air in your house from getting too dry.

Moisturize right after you get out of the shower

Wear gloves and scarves when you go out to protect your skin from the harsh elements.

You also need to tweak your diet a little to keep your skin healthy and glowing during winter. Add lots of antioxidant-rich fruits and vegetables as well as foods rich in healthy fats such as fish, seeds, and nuts to your diet.