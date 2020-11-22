There is no one-size-fits-all solution when it comes to skincare. You need skincare products that suit your skin type as well as the weather conditions. Like you wouldn't wear summer clothes in winter you need to change your skincare routine as summer turns to winter. The freezing temperatures can be harsh on your skin. Low humidity cold winds and dry indoor air can suck the moisture out of your skin leaving it dull dry and flaky making it susceptible to infections and outbreaks. It is therefore important to keep your skin moisturized and hydrated during the winter seasons. And using