Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu Beauty Secrets For A Beautiful And Glowing Skin

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu Beauty Secrets; Know How She Keeps Her Skin Glowing And Beautiful

Ever since Harnaaz Sandhu won the Miss Universe 2021 crown, people are in awe of her skin. Are you too wondering what she does to keep her skin glowing? Here are the beauty secrets of the diva you should know.

Bringing the universal glory back to India once again, Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu has coveted the crown home the third time. From twirling in a pink gold embellished lehenga to looking outstanding in a silver see-through evening gown, the 21-year-old diva made a mark on the stage with her beauty.

Harnaaj is the third Indian woman to win this international beauty contest, following Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutt. With her beauty and talent, Harnaaz, a contestant in this international tournament held in Elliott, Israel, won the world's most valuable crown. The first Indian woman to win Miss Universe in 1994 was Sushmita Sen.

Take cues from Harnaaz Sandhu to keep your skin glowing

Harnaaz, as a newly crowned global icon, will have to look her best in the coming year, given her packed itinerary. One would think that the diva has many beauty secrets that keep her looking stunning as she is, but you would be surprised to know that she only follows a simple 4-step skincare routine.

Who says you must buy luxurious beauty products or follow a stringent beauty regimen to look stunning? The key to healthy, glowing skin is following a simple skincare routine and sticking to it. Here is a 4-step skincare routine that the Miss Universe 2021 follows:

Step 1: Use cleansing milk

Harnaaz has dry and sensitive skin, and cleansing milk keeps her skin hydrated. Preliminary studies suggest that cleansing milk not only helps remove the impurities and makeup, but it hydrates the skin. It will also keep your skin soft and supple.

Step 2: Toner

After cleansing your face, toners help remove all greasy dirt and impurities from your face. According to reports, Harnaaz gently taps a balancing toner on her face to soften the skin and keep it moisturized. Balancing toner are believed to balance the pH value of the skin and improve skin tone.

Step 3: Moisturizer

What's better to hydrate the skin without losing its natural glow? A moisturizer is a key to keeping your skin hydrated. Using a moisturiser on a regular basis can help avoid excessive dryness or oiliness. Both extremes are damaging to the skin and can lead to acne and other skin problems.

Step 4: Sunscreen

Harnaaz swears by a sunscreen that helps protect the skin from sun damage and harmful pollutants. It goes without saying that sunscreen is the holy grail of a good skincare routine. Sunscreen is frequently referred to as an antidote that aids in the reduction of indications of ageing, the control of skin damage, and even the prevention of skin cancer.

Disclaimer: Readers are advised to exercise discretion and try out the mentioned tips/remedies only under the supervision and advice of a doctor.