Treatment Of Skin Pigmentation: All You Need To Know About Micro-Exfoliation And Microdermabrasion

Microdermabrasion is a cosmetic procedure that works by removing dead cells from the outermost layer of skin.

It is always a good idea to consult your dermatologist before trying any treatment for your underlying skin conditions. Read on to know more about micro-exfoliation and microdermabrasion.

Skin turnover or replacement of dead skin cells by new fresh cells reduces with age which makes the skin dull and dry. Also, over time, dead skin cells along with oil collect in the opening of the hair follicle which produces a bump called a comedo. If the bump stays closed, it is called a whitehead. But when the bump opens, exposure to the air causes it to turn black, and a blackhead forms. While at times, people may be super tempted to squeeze these blackheads or comedones but it can cause more harm than good. It can result in acne (pimples) which can eventually lead to acne scars or hyperpigmentation.

Micro-exfoliation is an effective way to get rid of blackheads and mild pigmentation as it removes dead skin cells from the surface and encourages new skin cells growth, which gives a rejuvenated appearance to the skin. This leaves it feeling smoother and looking brighter.

Microdermabrasion is a cosmetic procedure that works by removing dead cells from the outermost layer of skin. Tiny crystals are sprayed on the skin with a minimum abrasive instrument that is used to sand the skin superficially.

Micro-exfoliation and Microdermabrasion: Their Importance

Micro-exfoliation can be defined as a method that removes dead skin cells and encourages new skin cell growth which gives a rejuvenated appearance. Dissimilar to regular exfoliation, micro-exfoliation is carried out in a gentle manner and has quicker recovery and less irritation.

While for some skin types, micro-exfoliation can be done on a daily basis but for sensitive skin types, it is always a good idea to do it once weekly after consulting your dermatologist.

Micro exfoliants used in the process consist of non-existent or very fine grains such as a foaming bicarbonate solution. As a result, the overall process is much less abrasive and doesn't interfere with the skin's superficial layer. While mechanical exfoliation makes use of tools like a brush or a scrub to remove dead skin cells physically, chemical exfoliation methods use chemicals like alpha and beta hydroxy acids, milder enzymes to dissolve dead skin cells and clear out blackheads. This leaves the skin feeling smoother and looking brighter. It is also particularly beneficial for hyperpigmentation (skin darkening) because it removes some of the upper layers of the pigmented skin and promotes a fresh layer closer in color to the surrounding skin.

Microdermabrasion is a quick, simple, and painless cosmetic treatment procedure with no downtime and minimum risk. It helps to gently exfoliate the skin's surface layer using suction and abrasion. This machine-assisted, non-invasive treatment helps to remove skin debris and "plaque" and works well on improving skin surface conditions like fine lines, early photoaging (sun damage), age spots, acne, and superficial scarring. Skin becomes noticeably smoother even after one treatment and is better able to absorb moisturizers.

How do they work?

In micro-exfoliation, acids like lactic acid, malic acid, and mandelic acid work by breaking the bond between dead skin cells which increases the cell turnover. They go deep into the skin, down to the bottom of blackheads, and break down the chemical bonds keeping that part of the skin together. As they are oil-soluble, these acids can break down the sebum that makes up blackheads as well. These acids stimulate glycosaminoglycans and collagen that enhance skin health and glow.

On the other hand, enzymatic exfoliants break down the keratin in the skin's upper layers to give a fresher smoother skin. But unlike the acids, enzymatic scrubs don't work much on the deeper layers of the skin. The majority of enzymatic scrubs contain papain or other fruit enzymes and are recommended for people with extremely sensitive skin.

Traditionally, in the case of microdermabrasion, a high-pressure stream of crystals is used to abrade skin which is then removed with the help of a vacuum. This exfoliates the skin cells and makes the skin look rejuvenated and radiant. Modern diamond microdermabrasion doesn't involve the use of high-pressure crystals, rather a diamond-tipped instrument is used to lightly abrade the top skin layers and bring new, radiant skin to the surface.

Bottom Line

Whether one opts for OTC products or seeks professional treatments, ultimately depends on the individual skin care needs. If there are underlying skin conditions, it is crucial to make an appointment with a dermatologist to develop a skincare routine best suited for individual skin type and lifestyles.

This article is contributed by Dr. Dipali Rathod, Dermatologist, Mumbai Medical Consultant, ENTOD Pharmaceutical.