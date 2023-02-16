Melasma: Symptoms, Prevention And Treatment For This Skin Condition

Have you ever noticed dark patches on someone's face? One of the most typical conditions which can result in this is melasma. Melasma is a chronic hyperpigmentation disorder which is more commonly seen in women, especially those with darker skin types. Melasma is also widely known as the "mask of pregnancy" since hormonal changes can trigger it. Though it is not painful and poses no significant health risk, it can cause substantial emotional stress in those suffering from this disease. Dr Monica Chahar, Chief Dermatologist & Director, Skin Decor, Dwarka, New Delhi, has tried her best to find remedies for this disease, and many effective medical treatments are available.

Prevention

The most effective and relevant medical advice by a dermatologist for melasma patients is to exercise strict sun protection. This can be achieved using sunscreen and adequate clothing to prevent sun exposure. At the same time, one should remember that all sunscreens are not created equally. The most effective sunscreens against melasma are the ones which combat UV rays from the sun along with protecting against visible and infrared lights. Tinted broad-spectrum sunscreens are, in general, best for melasma patients. However, not skipping sunscreen on any day is essential, regardless of the season.

Medications And Topical Treatments

Your dermatologist may prescribe some oral and topical medications to help lighten melasma. They are broadly classified as follows.

Medications that decrease pigment production include hydroquinone, azelaic acid, kojic acid and vitamin C-containing creams. Medications which inhibit the transfer of pigment between Skin cells:Niacinamide and topical retinoids are a few examples of this category. Medications which increase skin turnover: This class includes ingredients such as alpha hydroxy acids, beta hydroxy acids and topical retinoids.

The dermatologist may prescribe certain oral medications like antioxidants and tranexamic acid in individual cases. Other treatments recommended for melasma include chemical peels, laser, and specific combination treatments. Multiple sessions may be required, and a maintenance regimen is usually necessary to sustain the results.

Treatments At Home

If one is suffering from melasma, there are specific ways to improve it by exercising some precautions in daily life. A good sun protection regimen is essential and should be noticed. It is also advised for melasma patients to use gentle cleansers and avoid harsh or strong chemicals which can irritate the skin and compromise the skin barrier. A good moisturizer is also essential to decrease the chances of irritation and dryness, which can accentuate the dark patches. And before starting any new medications, it is best for melasma patients to discuss with their dermatologist to identify any possible trigger of the condition. At the same time, melasma patients are advised to keep patience as this condition requires sustained efforts and maintenance.

