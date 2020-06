You’re doing your best to protect yourself from the novel coronavirus, taking all the necessary preventive measures. Right? Wearing face masks is now mandatory in public places. Some states are even imposing fines on those who are seen without a face mask in public places. It’s a good step as wearing face mask can reduce the spread of COVID-19. But there is a problem. Excessive use of face mask may not be good for your skin. Are you noticing acne breakouts on those specific areas of the face covered by the face mask? It could be what dermatologists call “maskne.” This is a side effect of wearing face masks that many people are facing amidst the pandemic. Those pimples on the bridge of your nose, your cheeks, and your chin are another fallout of the COVID-19 outbreak, but not related to the viral infection. Also Read - Try castor oil for acne free skin during summer

What exactly is maskne and what causes it?

Dermatologists have given the right name for the condition. As they explain, maskne is a type of acne that usually appear in areas covered by the mask and also the parts of the face where the mask and face shields touch the skin. It occurs when there’s friction, pressure, stretching, rubbing or occlusion on the skin. According to some skin experts, this condition is technically referred to as acne mechanica. Also Read - Summer beauty tips: Try cucumber and oatmeal to fight acne

This form of facial irritation was mainly experienced by athletes because of the sweat, heat, and friction in their helmets and straps. Following the pandemic, the cases are increasing with people wearing masks for an extended period of time. People also get acne mechanica in the armpits from using crutches, say dermatologists. Also Read - Arm up against acne with celebrity dermatologist Dr. Rashmi Shetty's skincare tips

Maskne or acne mechanica develops when pores are blocked by sweat, oil, and makeup. When you breathe for hours with the mask on, the humidity created inside it becomes a breeding ground for acne. In addition, the friction caused by the mask can block and clog pores, which in turn lead to the formation of comedones or blackheads – experts explain.

Tips to prevent and treat maskne

You don’t have any such skin issue, good for you. But it’s better you start taking prevention from now as COVID-19 is not likely to go away anytime soon and you may have to continue wearing those face mask until it is there. Also, remember prevention is always better than cure. So, here are some expert tips on how to prevent and treat maskne –