The first thing you notice when you see a celebrity is their skin. And why not? From homemade skincare routines to treatments every celeb knows how to take care of their skin to look camera-ready all the time. Since maintaining a clear visage is always on their radar most celebs have aced the game of keeping their skin glowing and radiant. Giving us a sneak-peak into her skincare routine is Masaba Gupta who recently shared a homemade skincare hack she never misses out on. Tagged as the ‘Queen of Prints’ the Indo-Caribbean fashion designer Masaba Gupta stays connected with her