The first thing you notice when you see a celebrity is their skin. And why not? From homemade skincare routines to treatments, every celeb knows how to take care of their skin to look camera-ready all the time. Since maintaining a clear visage is always on their radar, most celebs have aced the game of keeping their skin glowing and radiant. Giving us a sneak-peak into her skincare routine is Masaba Gupta, who recently shared a homemade skincare hack she never misses out on. Also Read - Not sure if your organic skincare products has chemicals? Read here

Tagged as the ‘Queen of Prints,’ the Indo-Caribbean fashion designer Masaba Gupta stays connected with her fans through social media. From sharing workout routines to health tips regarding Polycystic Ovarian Disease or PCOD, a condition in which a woman’s hormones are out of balance, Masaba always keeps her fans intrigued. Recently, the designer took to Instagram to share a skincare routine that she follows “first thing in the morning” for skin brightening and giving it a fresh look. And guess what, it is homemade and super-affordable! Also Read - Have combination skin? Here are skincare trends you should adopt and avoid

Masaba Gupta’s Homemade Skincare Hack

On her Instagram handle, Masaba shared a reels video that gave her fans a glimpse into her skincare routine. “My skin brightening & awakening homemade hack! I rub the ice cube on my face first thing in the morning (sic),” she captioned the post. Also Read - Psoriasis to eczema: Here’s how stress mess with your skin

However, she also asked her fans to be careful because what works for her might not work for someone else. She further wrote, “P.S – All my homemade hacks are things that work personally for me – please be careful & maybe do a patch test if you plan to use them.”

All you need for the face pack is a cucumber and lemon. Grate the cucumber into a puree and mix it with freshly squeezed lemon juice. Put it in an ice tray and let it freeze. Apply the cucumber-lemon ice cubes on your face in the morning. And voila!

Benefits Of The Ingredients Used

Cucumber contains vitamin C and caffeic acid – two antioxidants that can work wonders for the skin. Applying cucumber regularly will hydrate your skin and keep blemishes and freckles at bay. It also contains anti-inflammatory properties that give the skin a glow, reduce swelling and even fight signs of ageing.

Lemon juice, on the other hand, is an antioxidant that helps reduce skin damage and premature ageing. It also contains astringent qualities that help decrease inflammation and oil on the skin. The antifungal properties of lemon juice can help ward off skin infections. Another benefit of this ingredient is that it has the ability to lighten the skin naturally. However, it is acidic in nature, which is why it is essential to do a patch test before you apply it all over the face. Avoid it completely if you are allergic.

So, what are you waiting for? Grab a lemon and cucumber, and let it work its magic on your skin.

Note: While the ingredients mentioned in the article are natural, it is crucial to consult a doctor before making any changes in your skincare routine.