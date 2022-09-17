Many Underlying Health Conditions First Appear As Skin Problems: Skin Specialists

Several diseases manifest themselves on the skin. Thus, maintaining a healthy body is just as important for having beautiful skin.

Skin is certainly a mirror of one's health. Many underlying health conditions, some very serious, first appear as skin problems, said skin specialists highlighting the importance of maintaining a healthy body for having beautiful skin.

"Good Skin is usually a reflection of good health and inner wellness cannot be forgotten in our aim to look beautiful," said celebrity skin expert Dr. Kiran Lohia, Founder and Managing Director, Isya Aesthetic.

She was speaking at a webinar on "Skin care and Treatments" organized by ASSOCHAM under its Illness to Wellness Campaign to disseminate knowledge about proper skin care, preventions and treatments for healthier, glowing, and prosperous life.

Anil Rajput, Chairman, ASSOCHAM CSR Council, highlighted that skin care involves more than just cleaning it and using lotion. One needs to have a healthy diet, get enough sleep, exercise, and reduce stress to keep their skin healthy and avoid skin related ailments.

Understand the functions of the skin

Skin is the largest organ of the human body that covers and protects the body. Skin has many functions from holding of fluid to prevent dehydration, to helping feel sensations such as temperature or pain, and resisting bacteria, viruses, and other cause of infection.

Dr. Rajesh Kesari, Founder and Director, Total Care Control, Delhi NCR EC Member, RSSDI, pointed out that the most important role of skin is as a barrier, which keeps our inside environment stable. Skin also serves as an active organ, creating, transporting, and sensing substances constantly.

Why we say the skin is a mirror of one's health?

According to Dr. Manju Kesari, Venerology & Leprosy Dermatologist, our skin exhibits signs of several physiological issues as well as mental health.

Dr. Rajesh Kesari also noted that skin is certainly a mirror of one's health. He added, "A skilled doctor can make a diagnosis based solely on the patient's appearance, and many diseases, including those that affect the skin, such as diabetes, high cholesterol, PCOD, hormonal changes, allergies, nutritional deficiencies, infections, diseases of the liver and GI tract, and diseases of the nervous system, all manifest themselves on the skin. Therefore, maintaining a healthy body is just as important for having beautiful skin."

Measures for maintaining a healthy skin

ASSOCHAM's Anil Rajput said, "the skin perhaps like no other organ demands so much attention in both states of disease and health."

Highlighting the various measures for a healthy skin, he asserted, "Having good nutrition with plenty of water, maintaining a healthy lifestyle with adequate sleep, managing stress, avoidance of excessive sun exposure, appropriate use of emollients and practicing good hygiene are extremely vital to keep skin healthy and skin related ailments at bay."