Do you know the secret behind Malaika Arora’s youthful and glowing skin? The Bollywood diva has been very active on social media during the lockdown, keeping her fans updated about her diet, fitness and skincare routine. The 46-year-old actress recently shared a natural ingredient that she swears by for her ‘extremely sensitive’ skin. And that is aloe vera, which is considered to be one of the most effective herbal remedies for topical skin conditions like acne, sunburns, and skin irritation. Aloe vera gel is anti-inflammatory and is known for its cooling, soothing, healing properties. Also Read - Brahmi – Know how this ayurvedic herb helps fight skin aging

In a video she posted on her Instagram account, Malaika showed her fans her little house garden, from where she cut a piece of aloe vera leave and applied on her face. This medicinal herb is suitable for all skin types – dry, oily, acne-prone skin or extremely sensitive skin like Malaika has. As gets absorbed easily into the skin, aloe vera gel is ideal for oily skin. But it can treat dry skin, too. It can moisturise your skin as well as keep it hydrated and nourished. So, instead of your regular moisturizer, try this natural ingredient right from your very own home garden. Also Read - Will skin fasting give you glowing skin? Experts say a diet may be a better idea

How to apply it: Slice open the aloe vera leave and scoop up the gel using a spoon. Apply it evenly on your face and rinse off with cold water after some time. Also Read - How to use apple cider vinegar for flawless skin

Amazing Benefits of Aloe Vera for Skin

Aloe vera is your best friend when it comes to skincare. This wonder plant can benefit your skin in many ways. It can help –

Combat acne

People with mild to moderate acne can use aloe vera gel or products to treat their irritated skin and reduce the appearance of scars. Research has shown that aloesin, a compound in aloe vera, helps reduce the overproduction of melanin, which can make acne scars more noticeable. It also stimulates the production of collagen in the skin, which helps in healing acne.

Soothe sunburns

Its cooling and soothing properties can give you great relief if you’re suffering from sunburns. While there are not many studies showing that it can help heal sunburn faster, skin experts do agree that aloe vera gel helps reduce redness and peeling and lessen the discomfort.

Moisturize dry skin

Aloe vera is rich in mucopolysaccharides, a type of molecule chain that’s a common ingredient in many moisturizers. This substance has hydrating properties that will keep your face healthy and glowing.

Provide relief from psoriasis and eczema

Application of aloe vera gel may reduce inflammation, redness, and scaling associated with psoriasis. It can hydrate and soothe eczema-damaged skin and reduce itching. It can also help moisturize dry skin rashes and prevent it from becoming infected.

Reduce puffiness and dark circles

The collagen-producing effects of aloe vera can also help reduce puffiness and dark circles. Apply aloe vera gel under your eyes and leave it overnight for radiant, glowy skin.

Slow signs of aging

Some studies have shown that aloe vera has the ability to increase skin elasticity over time. Now, you know why it’s a popular ingredient in many anti-wrinkle creams.