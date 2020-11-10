Wish to prep your skin for the festival of lights? Check out this 3-day skincare routine to help you look your best this Diwali.

It's time for hair tints, dressing up and parties, and on the flip side, it's also time for breakouts and skin irritation. There are a couple of changes to consider when transitioning from summer to winter, as your skin will certainly need some extra moisturizing. With Diwali just around the corner, there is little time left to prep your skin for the festivities. No matter how much makeup you apply, you cannot hide the blemishes. So here is a quick 3-day skincare routine that will help you get a glowing skin in no time.

Day 1

Step 1: Cleansing

Start with cleansing your skin with a gentle sulfate-free cleanser to get rid of all the dead skin cells. You can also DIY your own cleanser easily at home.

For oily skin: Take 2 tablespoons of honey and one tablespoon of lemon juice. Add some water and mix it well. Apply the mixture on your face and massage for a minute or two. Leave it for 10 minutes and wash with plain water.

For dry skin: Mix 2 teaspoons of curd and 1 teaspoon of organic honey in a bowl. Apply the paste on the face and keep it for about 2-3 minutes. Rinse with plain water. You can add a teaspoon of olive oil for that added moisture.

For combination skin: Make a paste using two tablespoons of chickpea powder and one teaspoon of turmeric powder. Add some milk to the mixture and apply it on the face and neck. Leave it for about 20 minutes and wash off thoroughly with water.

Step 2: Steam

Treat your skin to a steam session. Steam will help you get rid of all the dirt and grime in the pores. This should be followed by exfoliating. It will further clean the dirt in the pores and make your skin look better.

Step 3: Exfoliate

Exfoliating your skin prevents the dead skills from accumulating on your skin’s surface that make it look dull and patchy. Make sure you use an exfoliator that is not too harsh on the skin. You only need to exfoliate once in three days, preferably on day 1, as over-exfoliating can damage your skin.

Step 4: Moisturize

Moisturize your skin to hydrate it and make it look plump. No matter the season, it is essential to moisturize your skin to give it a glow. While there are many products available, you can go for some natural ingredients.

You can use castor oil or olive oil. Apply it all over your face. Massage it for a minute or two to allow it to absorb in the skin. Leave it overnight and take a shower the next morning.

Day 2

Step 1: Cleansing

You can use the same method as mentioned above to clean your face.

Step 2: Face Mask

On Day 2, switch to a face mask instead of exfoliator. For a natural face mix, you will need 2 tablespoons of gram flour or besan, a tablespoon of milk cream and lemon juice. Mix the ingredients to form a paste. Apply the paste on your face and neck and leave for about 20 minutes. Wash it off with plain water. It will tone and moisturize the skin thoroughly.

Step 3: Sleep

Take a good night’s sleep to prepare the skin for the next day.

Day 3

It is the time to give your system and skin a final boost. It is time to dunk your face in some ice. Take a bowl of ice and simply put your face in it for 10 seconds and slowly go up. This process is known as thermogenesis which tightens the skin and reduces pores. It will give you an instant glow and make your skin look smooth.

Day 4

Start your Diwali morning with moisturizing the skin. Start your day by applying a papaya or tomato face mask. Cut a piece of either fruit and apply it directly on the face. Leave it for about 15 minutes and rinse it off. Both of these ingredients are great for the skin as it allows the skin to even out and boost collagen production.