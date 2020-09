Fruits are good for your skin. You can eat them or make masks out of it and apply it to your face. One such fruit is the humble banana. These are not only tasty to eat, but they also come with some potent beauty benefits. It can make your skin and hair beautiful. This fruit contains potent antioxidants, phytochemicals and moisture that will nourish and rejuvenate your skin. It can help you get rid of spots and marks, pimples and acne and bring a radiant glow to your skin. The best thing is that this fruit can also make you look young by getting rid of your fine lines and wrinkles. Moreover, it can bring a shine to and make your tresses silky and smooth. This fruit is rich in potassium and vitamins A, B, C. These are nutrients that can work wonders on your skin. We reveal how you can use this amazing fruit for enhancing your beauty. Here are a few banana face masks for you. Also Read - Skincare Awareness Month: Ancient beauty secrets that have stood the test of time

A banana mask for getting rid of scars and blemishes

Want to get right of those acne scars and skin blemishes? All you have to do is get a banana face mask. It will destroy all bacteria in your skin and prevent breakouts. Just mash a banana to a pulp, mix a teaspoon of turmeric in it and add about 3 tablespoons of yogurt. Apply this on your face. Leave it for 20 minutes and then wash it off with cold water. This mask will not only help you fight pimples and acne but also reduce scars and blemishes.

A mask for dark spots on your face

This fruit has a whitening effect on your skin. It can fade away dark spots in this way. Take the pulp of a banana and mix it with one tablespoon of lemon and honey each. Apply it to your face and wash off after half an hour. It will rejuvenate your skin and leave you with a glowing face. This fruit contains vitamin C, which will brighten your skin and give it an even tone skin.

A mask for that elusive glow

Who doesn’t want to exude radiance and glow on their face? Bananas are a rich source of potassium and vitamins E and C. These nutrients are highly beneficial for skin health. Just take a banana and mix it with raw milk and rose water to get the right consistency. Apply it on your face and leave it for half an hour. Wash off with cold water. You will be surprised with the result.

Use this fruit for exfoliating your skin

This fruit will gently slough off dead skin cells from the surface of your skin and make it look clean and fresh. Mash a banana and mix it with coconut milk and oatmeal to make a smooth paste. Rub this on your skin to get rid of all the dead cells on the surface of your skin. The oatmeal exfoliates and the banana and coconut milk hydrates and nourishes the skin.