Green tea is known to offer a range of health benefits. In fact, scientists have also proved its health benefits in extensive studies. One study by Penn State researchers say that the combination of green tea extract and exercise reduced the severity of obesity-related fatty liver disease by 75 per cent in mice fed a high-fat diet. The Journal of Nutritional Biochemistry published this study. There are many other researchers that prove the benefits of this healthy drink. Sometime back, German scientists participated in a study that saw amazing improvement in facial wrinkles after using a combination of green tea extract and high-intensity light from light-emitting diodes. The results were so stunning that the researchers saw this as an alternative to Botox and cosmetic surgery.

Now, since we are in the midst of the CIVID-19 lockdown, this is the perfect time to act on these studies and see for ourselves the truth of the results. You are cooped up inside your house and there is nothing you can do about it. But if you look at the positive side of things, this time also gives you the opportunity to pamper yourself and your skin. With experts extolling the many virtues of the antioxidant rich green tea, you can easily make some facial masks from this product and smile your way to beautiful skin.

Make your own green tea mask

This is not an impossible task. You can easily make a green tea mask at home.

Directions: Just brew a cup of green tea and allow it to steep for an hour or so. Once it cools down, take the tea bag out and break it open. Take out the green tea leaves in a bowl and add half a teaspoon of baking soda and a teaspoon of honey to it. Mix till it forms a paste. You can use a blender for this. Add a few drops of water if required. Your mask is ready. Now all you have to do is clean your face and apply the paste evenly over your face. Let it dry for around 15 minutes. Then rinse it off with cold water. While doing this, you may also gently massage your face to remove dead skin cells and dirt from your pores. You can apply this face mask 2 to 3 times a week for best results.

Additional tips: For variations, you can substitute granulated sugar for baking soda and lemon juice for honey. You can also buy green tea powder from the market and use this instead of tea bags.

What it does to your skin

This is a potent mask that can give you glowing and radiant skin in no time. It is also hassle-free, and you can easily make it at home.

Green tea is packed with antioxidants and it has amazing anti-inflammatory and anti-microbial properties. It prevents premature aging and saves your skin from the harmful UV rays of the sun. It can also help you deal with redness, rashes and irritation. Because of its anti-bacterial properties, it can kill off the harmful skin microbes that cause acne. Regular use of this mask can make your skin smooth and supple. But be sure to check with your dermatologist before using this mask.